Tipsheet

There Is Nothing Wrong With Political Revenge. It Just Needs to Be Served Cold.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2023 7:25 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is about to get booted from his committee assignments, including the coveted House Intelligence Committee. He’s acting like this is a total surprise under a Republican majority. I would say that he’s just playing a role, but I’m not sure—Swally is just as mentally defective as Biden, except for the screwing around with Chinese spies part (allegedly). The California liberal is one of many insufferable Democrats to get clipped of their influence, and it was needed. Post-2016, no explanation other than ‘we don’t like you very much’ will suffice—and that’s fine. The Democrats were the ones who set a precedent by stripping Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) from their committee assignments for hurting the Democrats’ feelings. Also, these two were some of the most conservative members of Congress—the Left doesn’t like them. 

It's nothing out of the ordinary. We have the same animosity and hatred of Nancy Pelosi, the Squad, Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, and the rest of this left-wing circus. The only difference is that the Left has hated Republicans more than we hate them. That’s been a uniting force that the GOP has failed to capitalize on to the maximum. Swalwell has been a serial liar and peddler of the Russian collusion hoax that engulfed the liberal media into an ignominious goose chase to ensnare Donald Trump in some legal trouble; treason was the prize, though any impeachable offense would do. 


For years, Swalwell, and others like him, have benefitted from representing super-safe Democratic congressional districts, allowing them to pursue these partisan operations. We do the same, and he’s reaping the repercussions of when his side loses elections. Granted, the GOP still blew the 2022 midterms, failing to secure healthy legislative majorities, but in the House—it’s just enough to erase Swally from committees. 

Political vengeance isn’t a pejorative term here, Eric. It’s what we want. It’s what’s deserved for you and the rest of the gang who tried to usurp a duly elected president. Your actions were meant to undo the results of the 2016 election. There’s a word for that: coup. You were part of a left-wing cabal that galvanized the media into war against the Trump presidency and weaponized the Department of Justice and the intelligence community to hamstring the incoming administration.

There is nothing wrong with politically motivated vengeance; the dish just needs to be served ice cold.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

