Tipsheet

McCarthy's Confidence Is Sky-High on the 15th Ballot Because of One Man: Matt Gaetz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 06, 2023 11:55 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Spencer’s blood pressure has probably spiked through the roof because after a 14th ballot—Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to secure the votes for the House speaker. It was a preview of how this speakership might operate since McCarthy once again bungled the vote count. He and his team cruised onto the House floor thinking they had this thing locked up—and they didn’t.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) voted present, but Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was one of the last cast; he voted present, which wasn’t enough. He apparently wasn’t in the chamber when his name was initially called. When McCarthy knew he was one shy of the gavel, he confronted Gaetz, which got even more heated when Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) walked up to the Florida Republican, having to be physically dragged away. The California Republican needed his vote or one more person to vote 'present.'

As the House was voting on the motion to adjourn until Monday at noon, some discussion between Gaetz and McCarthy’s allies must have been convincing because a slew of House Republicans changed their vote to adjourn. It became clear that McCarthy might have the votes this time when smiles were seen among a host of GOP House members, with Gaetz receiving multiple handshakes and fist bumps from his colleagues. He reportedly was heard declaring his support behind McCarthy.

