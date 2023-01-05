McCarthy Reportedly Makes New Concessions
Twitter Thread Highlights Why Dems Gloating Over McCarthy's Speakership Troubles Is Distu...
Trump Releases Late Night Update on House Speaker Race
Not Accidental, FCPS Withholding of TJ Student Awards Was Intentional
Where Have All the Intellectuals Gone?
House GOP Morons Need to Leave Jim Jordan Where He Wants to Be
Pope Benedict - Sex Abuse Scandals and Collateral Damage
Hey Mitch, We’re Not Stupid
Want a Better Life? Go to Church
Choose Privacy
Is Racism to Blame for Healthcare Disparities?
The Poison of Joe Biden’s Politics Is the Point
Trump's Tax Returns Spur the Wrong Policy Debate
Our Government Is Failing Us
The Coup We Never Knew
Tipsheet

Twitter Thread Highlights Why Dems Gloating Over McCarthy's Speakership Troubles Is Disturbing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2023 6:25 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You know the saying, ‘be careful what you wish for,’ right? I wanted total gridlock for Christmas—and I got it, though I wanted the GOP to have elected a House speaker before gumming up the works for Joe Biden. On its face, the ongoing circus regarding the Republican Party’s inability to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the top is embarrassing. It provides validation to the legions of voters who, while not Biden supporters, were wary of Congress descending into total mayhem under a Republican majority. Then again, McCarthy did this to himself, accruing years of distrust from fellow Republican members for being a mediocre figure in the party’s upper crust—he burned too many bridges. The 20 Republicans in lockstep against his speakership bid are united in their doubt about him and personal animosity. One way to further entrench their opposition is to call them terrorists, which some members of the GOP House caucus have already done. 

Yet, one Twitter thread by Shant Mesrobian highlighted how this is good for a functioning democracy while adding that the gloating from the Democratic Party only exposes how they’ve lost touch with what democratic governance looks like anymore. The Republican Party has halted the establishment party train, arguably derailing their scheme—for now—to install McCarthy. For Democrats, it’s ‘join us or die’—there is no choice. It’s an authoritarian ethos that keeps liberals in line, which is fine, but more in keeping with the governments in Iran and North Korea. 

"It's rather pathetic to watch Democrats and leftists gloating about the fact that the Republican Party seems to still allow for a tiny amount of dissent and debate while their own party is an absolute authoritarian borg that demands lockstep allegiance from its members," he wrote.

The only issue with the rebels’ plan is that they don’t have anyone who can get 218 votes to be speaker on their end, so while I’m enjoying watching them torch the establishment GOP—this must end at some point. When that happens remains to be seen, I’d thought they’d get exhausted by the fourth ballot. We’ve had six, and they’ve remained firm in their position that McCarthy needs to end his speakership ambitions. 

McCarthy, too, has a role in this fiasco, as he knew he didn’t have the votes coming into this fight. His backstop was that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the newly minted leader of House Democrats, didn’t have the votes either, so he banked on a war of attrition. Eventually, his detractors would tire and get in line; that hasn’t happened.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
McCarthy Reportedly Makes New Concessions Leah Barkoukis
2023’s First List of Openly Gay Transgender Non-white Accomplishments! Ann Coulter
Trump Releases Late Night Update on House Speaker Race Katie Pavlich
Karine Jean-Pierre Starts Off New Year Just As Confused As Ever Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson