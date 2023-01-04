Biden Was Not Invited to Represent the U.S. At Pope Benedict’s Funeral
Tipsheet

Prepare to Laugh at Why Justin Amash Was on the Hill Today for the Speakership Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 04, 2023 5:25 PM

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wasn’t the only loser on the Hill. Former Rep. Justin Amash (L-MI) was present, and the reasoning couldn’t be more comical. McCarthy has suffered six consecutive ballot defeats. The 20 or so House Republicans staunchly opposed to his speakership bid aren’t budging—that’s explicit. After another three ballots with a similar result, another motion to adjourn was granted until 8 p.m. There will be more talks between the GOP leadership and the anti-McCarthy rebels, but I doubt any movement will benefit McCarthy, who has fallen short of the 218 votes. 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who Democrats remain lock-step behind, has garnered more votes than McCarthy in past ballots, so the option to lower the threshold to a plurality of the quorum is not an option. McCarthy knew he didn’t have the votes going into this contest but probably assumed these rebels would have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment after the second ballot. That was a gross miscalculation.

So, who can be the compromise candidate, something that’s been floated—and Amash decided to offer his services which are laughable in the extreme. He was probably one of the most anti-Trump House members who defected from the GOP and later joined the Libertarian Party before opting not to run for reelection in 2020. You don’t have the votes either, man. Get lost. Yet, given the chaos that engulfed the House flood, I also can’t blame him for having the stones to put his name forward. Still, go away, Justin—you’re not welcome here.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

