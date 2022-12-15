Left-Wing Group Pleads With Biden to Not Run Again In 2024: ‘Don’t Run...
Tipsheet

What Goes Around Comes Around: Twitter Suspends Multiple Reporter Accounts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 15, 2022 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Welcome to the party, pal. That’s all I can say regarding the slew of accounts suspended on Twitter for no reason. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate, but these account suspensions have been seen and endured by conservatives for years, so I’m not inclined to get nervous about this development. Those who got suspended appear to have been disconcerted by Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform (via WaPo):

Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets Thursday evening. 

Many of the suspended accounts had recently written about a dispute between the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and another Twitter user who had tracked the billionaire’s private jet travels. 

The suspensions Thursday evening came without warning or explanation from Twitter. They include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, who discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Aaron Rupar, a Substack writer with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter, had his account suspended minutes earlier, according to screenshots taken by other users. 

New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac also appears to have been suspended around the same time.

Again, accounts being hurled into the gulag for no real reason isn’t new to us conservatives. And now, some liberals Substack writers and New York Times reporters can enjoy their time in solitary confinement for doing nothing wrong. These same folks said nothing when scores of conservative accounts were suspended for posting the truth about Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda, facts that shred liberal media narratives, or any other innocuous posts that are constitutionally protected free speech—so sorry, not going to care that some liberal journos got their accounts suspended.

