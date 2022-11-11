Something About Biden Just Reared Its Ugly Head in the Georgia Runoff

We’re back to a Peach State beatdown again. It’s a nightmarish throwback to the 2020 elections, where Georgia could decide who clinches control of the United States Senate. Then again, it might not make much difference if Democrats pull out wins in Nevada and Arizona. It’s looking grim for Republican candidates Adam Laxalt in Nevada and Blake Masters in Arizona. Let’s say we pull out a win in the Georgia runoff; the chamber is still split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaker—it’s still under Democratic control. Or the 2022 cycle could end with a 51-49 split. Either way, it should remind Republican voters how the midterm season was a monumental failure.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock did not break 50 percent against Republican Herschel Walker, so we’re heading for a runoff race on December 6. Will Joe Biden be hitting the campaign trail in support of Warnock? We don’t know yet, but that also provides a stinging reminder for Democrats: their guy may have dodged a midterm beating, but he’s not popular (via NY Post):

President Biden says he’ll do “whatever” Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock needs going into next month’s Georgia Senate runoff — though that may mean doing very little. Biden was missing from Georgia and other swing states, where he’s relatively unpopular, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and deflected a reporter’s question Thursday night about his plans ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. “Do you plan to go and campaign in Georgia for the runoff election?” a reporter asked Biden on the White House lawn before the president departed for a trip to a global-warming conference in Egypt. “I plan on doing whatever he wants me to do for him,” Biden replied. […] When asked if Warnock requested a Biden visit, Jean-Pierre said, “I actually have not — I have not heard of a request.” The Warnock campaign did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment about whether he wants Biden to campaign for him.

It's bound to be another tight race, like the 2020 runoffs before them, so keeping toxicity away should be a top priority. Then again, Republicans must look over their shoulder as Donald Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential election, which will nationalize the race again, leading to Republican defeat. The actions of the former president in the hours after the 2022 midterms have been appalling, puzzling, and arguably unhinged. Trump called election night 2022 a “great evening” and went on to take swipes at Ron DeSantis for no other reason than that the Florida governor, who secured a landslide re-election win, could be presidential material.

That’s the sort of undisciplined antics that could get Walker in trouble, as voters, even die-hard Trump supporters, are showing that their patience with 45’s belligerence is wearing thin.