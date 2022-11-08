Kari Lake Vows to Take a 'Sledgehammer' to the Liberal Media's Lies

It’s Election Day, and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is doing what she does best: delivering haymakers to the liberal media establishment. Her recent Election Day ad is her final pitch to voters, where she smashes multiple televisions featuring liberal media hosts peddling propaganda. Lake was a television journalist for 27 years, which is why many of the attack ads painting her as an extremist have failed—Arizona voters know her. Second, her departure from broadcast journalism after the 2020 election has earned her points with the GOP base, who know there’s corruption in the media. The ad perfectly captures how liberal propaganda is manufactured and disseminated. Lake isn’t afraid of the media or what they say about her—she’s endured worse.

Lake is more concerned about the people of Arizona who are being taken for a ride by the state’s political establishment. She wants to drain the local desert swamp if elected. The first order of business is to secure the border and clamp down on illegal immigration, clean up the nonsensical curriculum in our schools, and restore law and order. She promises to finish “the damn wall” if elected.

An open border



CRT



Mandates



Shoddy elections



I'm taking a sledgehammer to ALL of it.



Today, we strike our strongest blow. pic.twitter.com/hp0I9V4q7s — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

The ad carries something of a Breitbart-an aura, with the narrative that we can only be a true liberal democracy once the corrupt media apparatus is destroyed—it’s one of the last hurdles we face. Lake has steadily risen in the polls over Democrat Katie Hobbs, who has run away from the former journalist’s invitations for a debate. The lack of debates became an issue, driving speculation that the real reason Hobbs scurried away from Lake was that she would get wrecked by her on live television. Hobbs is probably one of the worst candidates Democrats have offered to voters this year. She’s odd since she peddles extremist talking points but has a sedative disposition.

Lake has taken the lead in recent surveys. We’ll see if that holds and if she can carry Republican Senate candidate Blake Master across the finish line.