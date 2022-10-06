Conservatism

Is Ben Sasse Resigning from the US Senate?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Oct 06, 2022 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Is Ben Sasse Resigning from the US Senate?

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Republicans will reportedly have another vacancy in the Senate, but this will be after the 2022 midterms. According to a former staffer, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) plans to retire from politics and pursue a new venture in higher education. The resignation will not take effect immediately. December is when the Nebraska Republican will call it quits officially before taking a position at the University of Florida. 

Should this go through—Sasse’s office has not confirmed the news—then his vacancy will be filled via an appointment from the governor, but it’s possible that the Cornhusker State could have two Senate races going during the 2024 election.

We'll keep you updated. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Looming Questions in FBI's Raid of Pro-Life Father Prove America's Distrust in FBI
Sarah Arnold
NEC Director Brian Deese Has His Facts Totally Off on Economy, Gas Prices
Rebecca Downs
Another Poll Shows Good News for New York Republican Looking to Oust Anti-Trump AG Letitia James
Rebecca Downs
Majority of Silicon Valley Residents Want to Leave, New Poll Shows
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Stacey Abrams Remains Stubborn on Conceding Elections
VIP
Rebecca Downs
A Number of IRS Employees Have Been Indicted
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular