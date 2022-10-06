Is Ben Sasse Resigning from the US Senate?

Republicans will reportedly have another vacancy in the Senate, but this will be after the 2022 midterms. According to a former staffer, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) plans to retire from politics and pursue a new venture in higher education. The resignation will not take effect immediately. December is when the Nebraska Republican will call it quits officially before taking a position at the University of Florida.

JUST IN: Sen. Ben Sasse to announce his intent to resign, per former staffer -- KFAB News — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2022

KFAB talk show host Ian Swanson, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., opened his show today by saying Sasse is resigning his post to take a job leading an academic institution. Still no official confirmation. The silence from multiple sources is unusual. Will update. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) October 6, 2022

If Sasse's staff confirms a resignation, his spot would have to be filled by gubernatorial appointment. His replacement would serve from now until early 2025. That would mean Nebraska could have both Senate seats up in the same presidential election year, 2024. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) October 6, 2022

I want to be clear here: this is a process that will take time, so the resignation will not take effect today. The process will be announced today, and I am told to expect the resignation to actually be made official in December. — Ian M. Swanson (@IanMSwanson) October 6, 2022

Should this go through—Sasse’s office has not confirmed the news—then his vacancy will be filled via an appointment from the governor, but it’s possible that the Cornhusker State could have two Senate races going during the 2024 election.

We'll keep you updated.