The Latest John Fetterman Brain Malfunction Is a Doozy

When it comes to politicians whose brain activity has degraded to that of a yam, there are only two candidates: John Fetterman and Joe Biden. Biden’s age has robbed him of a step or two, while Fetterman is recovering from a stroke. Before we go any further, I’m glad Fetterman survived and is recovering. On the flip side, he’s not healthy enough to be a US Senator. How many appearances on the campaign trail where he slurs his words and travels down anecdotal tangents unrelated to the race will it take for people to see he’s wholly unfit for office?

The Democrats abuse Biden by forcing him to remain in a job where he’s grossly unqualified. They also drag stroke victims around like some depraved political version of Weekend at Bernie’s out of fear of losing a Senate seat. National parties must deal with it if there are no suitable candidates for a particular race, which isn’t an uncommon problem in politics.

Fetterman said he plans to debate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz later in October, but the list of conditions to accommodate his health concerns almost makes it impossible. Fetterman wants practice debates with the moderators. That’s not going to happen, and what he said about the recent Philadelphia Eagles win over the Washington Redskins could be a preview of the disaster that could come in primetime.

“The Eagles are so much better...than the Eagles!”

Democrat John Fetterman: "The Eagles are so much better ... than the Eagles!"

pic.twitter.com/c088yR5Fzg — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 26, 2022

And he wasn’t alone, as Joe Biden, while hosting the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, spoke about the team, saying, “you grinded, you grounded out, and you did it together. You made the playoffs, you beat the Braves.”