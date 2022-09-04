Watch Kari Lake Totally Own a Reporter When Asked About Questioning Election Results

You better be ready to play and take the punishment if you attempt to trip up Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The Trump-endorsed Lake has a God-given ability just to shred liberal media narratives within seconds. She’s also not afraid to deliver scorching zingers right to the faces of reporters who she knows are not friendly. After Joe Biden’s fascistic speech wherein he declared all supporters of Trump and the Republican Party enemies of the state, a reporter tried to turn the tables on Lake, who, like others, accused Biden of dividing the country.

Without fail, the reporter asked, “Do you feel Donald Trump is doing the same by falsely telling people he won that election when he lost it?”

Lake took a sip of water from a bottle and shredded his premise. Lake redirected, asking how questioning election results, which is protected free speech, divided the country when there were allegations of misconduct in Georgia and Pennsylvania. The drop-off boxes were left out in the open, vulnerable to tampering, and with no clear chain of custody. The drop boxes were just one of many issues that arose in the days when ballots were counted.

.@KariLake to Reporter: “We’re going to bring back freedom of speech. And maybe some day you’ll thank us for that”



pic.twitter.com/qHy3TNryik — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

“Since when can we not ask questions about our elections,” she said.

Lake, a journalist for almost 25 years, added that she remembered after 2016, there were people, just like this reporter, who questioned the validity of those election results.

“And nobody tried to shut you up,’ she added: “Nobody tried to tell Hillary Clinton to shut up. Nobody tried to tell Kamala Harris when she was questioning the legitimacy of these electronic voting machines to stop. We have freedom of speech in this country.”

The feisty Republican continued to brutalize the reporter, adding that he should appreciate that right. She continued how she doesn’t see how asking a question about an election with numerous controversies is divisive. What she finds corrosive to national unity are the pervasive censorship campaigns the Left conducted toward those who ask questions.

She ended the flogging by saying that we have the Constitution—it’s hanging by a thread—but she’s going to work to preserve it and bring back freedom of speech. Hopefully, the liberal media will thank the Republicans for that.