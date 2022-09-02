Does Biden Even Know He Invertedly Slammed His Press Secretary During Anti-MAGA Speech?

To quote Gen. McAuliffe, “nuts.”

Granted, that was in response to German demands that units of the 101st Airborne division surrender during the Siege of Bastogne—but Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech delivered at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last night was beyond unhinged. Spencer took a blowtorch to the address last night. The Biden White House said it wouldn’t be political, a lie we saw coming from 1,000 miles away. It was a hellacious speech fraught with hypocrisy and contradiction, which embodied the aggrieved state of the president, who is feeling the pressure of his dismal approval ratings, which have retreated into the 30s—and that’s with Democratic-leaning surveys. In his oatmeal-based mind, Biden is failing, not because of his unpopular stances on public policy, but because MAGA Republicans are not uniting behind him.

That’s not how this works, Joe. You had months to moderate and water down policy action items that you knew weren’t feasible given your slim majorities in Congress. You opted to remain afraid of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad. Yet, one of the most cringeworthy moments in the speech was Biden’s attack on the so-called election deniers:

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself. MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.

So, no Democrat thought the 2016 election was stolen? No one thought about Stacey Abrams’ defeat in Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018. There should be crickets because Abrams hasn’t officially conceded, and Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is also an election denier. Without him even knowing, the president took a headshot at his staff.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election .....welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Also, I believe Barack Obama questioned the legitimacy of the 2004 election, as did many other congressional Democrats.

We have high inflation, an economy in recession, an endless proxy war in Ukraine, a resurgent China, and education scores in reading and math that have been set back by two decades due to the COVID lockdowns. But Joe Biden decided to attack anyone who disagreed with him as an enemy of the state.