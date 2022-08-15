After Ransacking Trump's Home, FBI Says There's Been a Spike in Threats Against Federal Agents

In the words of John McClane, “welcome to the party, pal.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is learning what it means to become a public figure. Whether they like it or not, the cumulative effect of their operations against Donald Trump is that they’re a de facto political arm of the Democratic Party. Did they expect American voters not to be taken aback by their ransacking of a home of a former president? I know the Department of Justice is in an era of unprecedented injudicious rule from the top brass, but this thought process is just as dense as the millions of condescending liberals who inhabit the Acela Corridor.

It would be different if the Justice Department were not caught fabricating evidence to justify FISA spy warrants of Trump campaign officials, suppressing exculpatory evidence during that process, and conducting a bonafide surveillance operation against the larger Trump campaign in 2016. The revelation that then-Director James Comey and others knew that the Steele Dossier, a political propaganda job amassed by a former MI6 spy funded by the Clinton campaign, and still proceeded to run with the Russian collusion hoax was the start of the DOJ’s rapid makeover into a political police force for Democrats.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago has now entrenched that narrative in the minds of tens of millions of voters. The Justice Department has declared war on the American public, and soon the IRS—with its 87,000 additional agents, will be coming after them too. So, in a nation with freedom of speech and expression, I guess you shouldn’t be shocked that threats of violence against federal agents have increased (via NBC News):

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued an unclassified joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials since the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago club in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News. “The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the bulletin, dated Friday, reads, according to one official. The bulletin, which advises that such threats are coming from online and other platforms, was sent out of an abundance of caution, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. It calls on officials to be aware of issues surrounding domestic violent extremists, past and present incidents as well as past behaviors, and to be vigilant, the officials said.

That’s the price you pay for becoming a public figure. Not everyone is going to like you, and those odds increase when you go after a former president based on farcical narratives about Russian infiltration, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice. That political fiction saga reached new levels of risibility when it was leaked that federal agents thought atomic secrets were stored at the home of President Trump.

The FBI thought nuclear secrets were at Mar-a-Lago but couldn’t declare a mass assassination attempt, like what we saw with the GOP congressional baseball team in 2017, was an act of domestic terrorism. Also, how many mass shooters have slipped through their net while trying to manufacture evidence to ensnare Trump in a legal pickle? It’s been the better part of a decade—you’re not going to be able to sell anything credible to roughly half the country. All they see, and rightfully so, is a witch hunt.

The threat of violence against anyone is reprehensible, but it’s not like cops haven’t been dealing with this since Black Lives Matter came onto the national scene post-Ferguson. Politicians have been dealing with violent threats since the caning of Charles Sumner. We’re a nation of over 300 million people who are increasingly anxious, angry, and distrustful of their government, and this raid provides ample reasoning. There are always going to be people with a few screws loose. Let’s also not forget that the FBI tried to flag parents at school board meetings who were upset over the curriculum at their kids’ schools as domestic terror threats. The FBI is a powerful agency, perhaps too powerful, which can defend itself.