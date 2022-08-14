Here's the Person Who Got Left Off the Passenger Manifest on Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

Is this a case of déjà vu? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was praised amid increasing tension between Beijing and Washington. The visit was a rarity regarding bipartisan support on the Hill; they were all united against something Biden suggested. The president felt that the House speaker should delay her trip, which followed China’s warning that we halt our most recent arms shipment to the besieged island. Of course, Joe thought we should kowtow to Beijing. Nancy ignored Biden, landed in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, and went on with her visit without incident. China state media figures did threaten to shoot down her aircraft.

The trip was viewed as a sign of America standing with Taiwan, though it’s an unorthodox foreign policy position since we support Taiwan’s right to self-defense, not their independence. Yet is there now an aura of corruption regarding Ms. Pelosi’s excursion to the island? Who knows, but there are questions about why her son, Paul, was on this visit. Could it be that Paul Pelosi Jr. owns troves of shares in a Chinese tech company worth millions of dollars? His name was not on the passenger manifest (via NY Post):

The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who quietly accompanied his mother on last week’s controversial trip to Taiwan where she called out China for its threatening moves toward the self-ruled island, holds a stake in a Chinese technology company, according to a report on Thursday. Paul Pelosi Jr., who received 700,000 shares of Borqs Technologies as compensation for his services, became the second-largest investor after CEO Pat Sek Yuen Chan when other company insiders sold their shares in June 2021, the Daily Mail reported, citing Security and Exchange Commission filings. As of March 2022, Pelosi Jr. still owned around 147,000 shares — or about 0.07% of outstanding shares. The report said Pelosi Jr., 53, also worked for the company, which has a market value of about $22 million, in a board of consultancy role.

Is it a throwback to Joe Biden’s 2013 trip to China, where his Hunter came along and allegedly made business deals with Chinese officials, which came under new scrutiny during the 2020 election? Not quite, but why Paul’s name was left off the passenger list is interesting.

It’s bad optics to have someone with vested economic interests with the country trying to assimilate your nation by force tag along for a visit, though Taipei had to have known who Paul was and why he was there. Given the circumstances—the Taiwanese probably took the pragmatic route of not denying Pelosi’s visit over her son’s stock portfolio, especially after a shipload of weapons from the United States were en route.

Either way, both the Biden and the Pelosi families have ties to China and are saddled by personal scandals. It seems like there’s a new alley of scrutiny discovered daily regarding Hunter Biden’s reported disreputable business ventures. We all know he’s embarrassed the family with this pervasive drug abuse, alcohol consumption, and trysts with an array of hookers. With the Pelosi clan, Nancy’s husband is dealing with a DUI arrest, with the added development that some narcotic was found in his system at the time of his arrest. There’s also the allegation of insider trading which bestowed the Pelosi family with immense affluence worth tens of millions of dollars.