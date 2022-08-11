Wait–Did Fox News Really Trot Out That Liberal Talking Point in Interview With Steve Scalise?

As conservatives rightfully voiced their outrage over the FBI’s raid on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, the Left celebrated the search and wondered if Republicans now support defunding the police. Who couldn’t foresee some liberal tweeting that counterpoint? It’s absurdly predictable and underscores the bubble most left-wingers in America live under daily. I guess the Left supports keeping corrupt members of law enforcement employed because that’s at the core of this federal ransacking of a Mar-a-Lago. And no, this wasn’t about documents that might or might not have been at the location. If the National Archives’ anxiety has reached astronomical levels which require federal agents to bust down doors of former presidents, then Obama’s home at Martha’s Vineyard needs to be swarmed. It wasn’t about missing documents. It was about the long-debunked conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is on the Kremlin’s payroll.

Fox's Steve Doocy asking all the right questions in a non-partisan effort to subdue the dangerous "call to action" threatening violence. https://t.co/XOBqsH75A4 — Gary R'nel (@GaryRnel) August 11, 2022

Fox’s Doocy surprisingly presses Rep. Steve Scalise on FBI agents receiving death threats due to baseless GOP attacks over lawful Mar-a-Lago search.



Scalise: “It concerns everybody if you see some agents go rogue.”



Doocy: “Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant.” pic.twitter.com/3CayQaYaaP — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2022

Looks like Kevin McCarthy forgot to send the GOP talking points to Steve Doocy at Fox News this morning. https://t.co/p78XJM2vAF — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 11, 2022

So now we know why Steve Doocy changed his tune this morning. https://t.co/WR9dihT2Qk — Heather West (@WesternPub) August 11, 2022

It’s blatant overreach, with the Biden DOJ executing a campaign of harassment against their political enemies. Everyone can see it—the entire Republican Party has condemned the raid, which makes this Fox News segment with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House minority whip, incredibly disappointing. Host Steve Doocy wondered what happened to the GOP’s support for law enforcement and backing the blue, given that the party has declared war on the Justice Department and the FBI (via Daily Beast):

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy flipped the script on Thursday morning, pushing back on House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s wild suggestion that FBI agents went “rogue” in executing a court-approved search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence. Doocy further took issue with the immediate “rush to judgment” made by Scalise and other conservatives, asking if they could at least “wait a week” before determining that the FBI is “crazy.” [...] After the Republican lawmaker said the DOJ must be held “accountable” because the department wants “to trample over the Constitution,” Doocy noted that field agents are now receiving death threats amid the over-the-top rhetoric coming from the right. He also pointed out that many Republicans have been calling for the dismantling and defunding of the FBI. (A talking point that has been picked up by Fox News.) “I’m just curious whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue? And, in particular, the [35,000] members of law enforcement, federal law enforcement, at the FBI?” Doocy pressed the ultra-conservative congressman. “Frankly, we are very strong supporters of law enforcement, and it concerns everybody if you see some agents go rogue,” Scalise responded. “If you see an agent that doesn’t have the right checks and balances at the top. This is coming from the top.” Doocy firmly interjected: “Who went rogue, Steve? Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant!”

Has Mr. Doocy been paying attention to the news? Was this sanitized segment produced in anticipation of Tucker Carlson’s firebombing that we all know is coming once he returns from vacation? Whatever the case, Doocy peddled a talking point of the progressive media that highlighted the changes in the front offices there. It’s not entirely overt, but some segments now air post-Roger Ailes that have you wondering if you’ve switched on MSNBC or CNN. With this one, the lines between Fox News and liberal Twitter have blurred. It’s a fantasy that the Republican Party will no longer back the police over this federal raid on Trump’s home. What we don’t support are corrupt law enforcement members targeting members of the opposing party. The message sent with this FBI search in Florida was ‘don’t run.’ Don’t run, Mr. Trump, because we made your life hell once, and we can do it again.

Corruption in law enforcement and the lawyers who prosecute crime is a universal concept, only a broken-minded liberal, and apparently, some Fox News hosts think otherwise. Doocy consuming liberal propaganda wholesale, no questions asked, is beyond disconcerting.