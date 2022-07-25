Flashback: That Time Samantha Bee Mocked a Cancer Patient On Her Now-Dead Show

I almost forgot this show was still around. Spencer broke the news that Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal is gone. The late-night show that called Ivana Trump a c**t is no more. It lasted seven seasons, which is their crowning achievement, I guess. If you missed it, consider yourselves lucky. The program was The Daily Show, of which Bee is an alumna, but not funny.

Watching Conan is eons better regarding entertainment, content, and what’s worth your time. Bee’s show was about making wealthy college-educated white feel good about themselves. Not a lot of market share there, Ms. Bee.

Yes, The Daily Show has become insufferable as well, but when Bee was on the program with her now husband Jason Jones, it was funny. Sure, it mocked the GOP—but Jon Stewart’s skewing of liberal networks, specifically CNN, was fantastic. The 2004 coverage of the Republican and Democratic conventions were terrific. Funny, but not mean.

The only thing I remember Bee doing in her seven-season tenure besides hurling the c-word at the Trumps, which everyone else had already done, was mocking a cancer patient in 2017. The kid had short hair, which Bee said was a Nazi haircut. He was fighting cancer (via EW):

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

Samantha Bee issued an apology after a Full Frontal segment...inadvertently mocked a cancer patient for having “Nazi hair.” [...] In a video clip that has since been deleted from YouTube, Bee’s producer and correspondent Michael Rubens covered the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “This venerable conference has long celebrated traditional small-government conservatism,” the narrator said. “Just last year, CPAC was dominated by Ted Cruz supporters and chirpy little s—s with bowties, but Donald Trump, worried about a poor reception, canceled his appearance.” He added, “This year, the bowties were gone and replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair. F— off.”

Late-night television is dominated by white men again. Prepare for feminist think pieces about why this happened. They can start by producing shows that don’t suck.

Late night comedy is now all white men. https://t.co/PuUBbnXnDJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2022

Oh, and the kid Bee's show attacked eventually lost his battle with cancer last December.