How China Is Trying to Poke Biden Again

America is undoubtedly weaker now after Joe Biden's inauguration. The country is about to enter a recession. On top of that, inflation has hit a 40-year high, and the lack of baby formula is still unresolved. The endless stream of crises has tested this old president, whose mental facilities are simply not up to the task. Everyone sees that. He's too slow. So, seeing blood in the water, everyone is taking their pet projects out for a spin. Russia decided to invade Ukraine. While Russia got bogged down due to a host of logistical nightmares, along with an influx of weaponry from the US, the fact that they just invaded is a sign that the Kremlin is not afraid of this geezer from Delaware.

Before their invasion, the Biden team shared sensitive information about the Russian build-up with the Chinese. Beijing shared that intelligence with the Russians. This blunder is appropriate for the Biden administration, given that Joe has been dead wrong on foreign policy for almost half-century. Now, China is demanding we halt our most recent arms sale to Taiwan (via Reuters):

JUST IN - China demands the United States to immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 18, 2022

China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence. The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million

What is Joe going to do? What is Tony Blinken doing? At the administration's outset, Blinken was humiliated by the Chinese in Anchorage, Alaska. That event appears to be a precursor of the disasters that were to come for us abroad. Then, this naïve sharing of intelligence with Beijing about the Russian's Ukrainian invasion plans. And now, there's this demand that we end an arms deal with the Taiwanese. Beijing sees weakness. They're going to poke Biden because they know they can outmaneuver him, which isn't a challenging task.