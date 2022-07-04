Whiny Woke Mom: Fourth of July Is Canceled Because My Right to an Abortion Was Stripped

I mean, I wish this was fake, I do. Yet, you all know people had level-10 meltdowns over the Dobbs case. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent this highly emotional, intense, and contentious issue back to the state and to the people to decide. One mother said that she was canceling Independence Day because her right to an abortion was stripped. She’s also asked her husband and kids to do the same. Why? If mom wants to be a whiny kid, she shouldn’t have to punish the rest of her family, but that’s the Left in a microcosm. They’re miserable, so you gave to be as well. You will be miserable by force if necessary. If you don’t wallow in sadness and anger, then you’re enabling the enemy. That enemy is anything liberal America doesn’t like. We’re dealing with children here.

Sorry kids, no fireworks this year because now states get to decide abortions laws pic.twitter.com/9pKRtw8L4v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2022

Now, could this be someone trolling or making fun of the Left? Sure. If this is a satire post, and the line is blurry when discussing liberals and their politics, then it’s a good one. The scenario here might be fake, but it is very much a real one with the Left regarding this case, July 4th, and how they all react to bad news. The entertaining quality here is that they’re a joke. They’ve become a punchline—and they don’t even know it. You know there are liberal families who hate this holiday and are using Dobbs to be glum. Amazon workers wanted a work stoppage over the ruling.

The legislative process is how this issue should be decided. It was going down that track of being decided through the legislative process when the Supreme Court derailed that journey in 1973. Abortion is not outlawed in America. Abortion is not a constitutional right; it never was. The Left sold their people total falsehoods and for some reason, thought that the liberal wing of the court would live forever. They never expected that their side would lose.

There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion. Pass a law if you want access nationwide. On the other side, you can argue to pass a law banning abortion. Both sides have ample time to make their argument. This is a long cultural debate we’re about to enter. It won’t end in a week, a month, or a year. It will be years before it’s finally decided and if the Left continues to react like this, then the debate could be won by pro-lifers by default.