Politico Forced to Admit Piece on Clarence Thomas' COVID Vaccine Remarks Was Totally Wrong

So, this is misinformation, right? Should Politico be banned? Should they be demonetized? That’s the penalty for doing this, yes? At least I thought that was the rule. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is the jurist the Left loves to hate. They hate him because he’s conservative. What kicks it up a notch is the fact that he’s black. In liberal America, blacks cannot have independent thought. They certainly cannot hold the conservative views Thomas holds about the Court, its role, and the Constitution. I’ll go even further that some of the hatred stems from the fact that Thomas is married to a white woman, Ginni Thomas, who is also another fixture in Republican politics. He goes against everything a black man should be in America in the eyes of the Left. As the Supreme Court handed down three big losses to the Left this term, they’re gunning for him. On abortion, guns, and the EPA, the Left lost.

It's 'fix bayonets' time, but liberals missed their mark on Thomas’ remarks about the COVID vaccine. It was a case that was denied a writ of certiorari that was based on a lawsuit by health care workers against New York’s COVID vaccine mandate on religious grounds (via Politico):

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a dissenting opinion Thursday cited claims that Covid-19 vaccines were “developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.” The conservative justice’s statement came in a dissenting opinion on a case in which the Supreme Court declined to hear a religious liberty challenge to New York’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate from 16 health care workers. The state requires that all health care workers show proof of vaccination. “They object on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children,” Thomas said of the petitioners. None of the Covid-19 vaccines in the United States contain the cells of aborted fetuses. Cells obtained from elective abortions decades ago were used in research during the development of the Covid vaccine, a practice that is common in vaccine research.

Yeah, but that’s not what was originally reported here:

For the record: This corrects an earlier deleted tweet that misattributed the claim that Covid vaccines were “developed using cell lines derived from aborted children” to Thomas. The story and this post were updated to directly state that he was referencing petitioners’ claims. — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2022

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misattributed the claim that Covid-19 vaccines were “developed using cell lines derived from aborted children” to Thomas. The headline and article have been updated to directly state that Thomas was referencing petitioners’ claims.

Politico admits to spreading misinformation. https://t.co/mvmYPr8E14 — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 2, 2022

"Hey Google, show me another example of why journalism is dead"



Google: https://t.co/TbrSiUCCiM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 2, 2022

They’re just so desperate to destroy this guy that they’re lying again. It’s Donald Trump all over. It doesn’t matter if the story is true or not. A noble lie serves the greater good. It’s a sick mindset. It’s also made the media industry even more of a clown show. In fact, the Trump game got replayed with Cassidy Hutchinson, a supposed top aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, alleged that Trump tried to hijack “the Beast” and drive the presidential state car to the US Capitol on January 6. That didn’t happen. The agents involved who were with Trump in the car have refuted that claim, adding that they're willing to testify under oath shredding this lie.

The same goes for Thomas. They will lie in attacking this man. The good thing is that Thomas is used to it, and even though this bit of fake news is bad—it’s not as harsh as the treatment he received during his confirmation hearing. The man knows he has haters. He just doesn’t care. Whether Politico or any other liberal outlet like him or not, we’re stuck with him until he retires or passes away.