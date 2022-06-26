Bill Maher Knows Where Progressives Are Going to Blow It on Abortion

Bill Maher is a based liberal. Is that even a thing? He ripped The Washington Post for being an adult daycare center for their internal fiasco involving longtime political reporter Dave Weigel retweeting a joke that another writer, Felicia Sonmez, found problematic. The nastiness spilled onto social media. It lasted a week. One retweet caused a week-long meltdown. It eventually cost Sonmez her job as she just wouldn’t shut up about it. Weigel was suspended for a month. It’s a mess. We all know Maher comes off as a conservative when he speaks about free speech, political correctness, and radical Islam, but he’s still the same old liberal from the mid-2000s. It just shows you how insane progressives have become. The mere fact that he’s unafraid to have discussions and have conservative friends makes him alt-right in today’s Democratic Party. With the recent Dobbs ruling from the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade has been overturned. The Left went insane. And while some might see this as an election booster for Democrats—it’s not. Maher agrees and his reasoning is not too hard to pinpoint.

It's the woke morons. Maher is pro-choice. No shock, but he also sees how the Democrats can blow it. This isn’t the Democratic Party of old who I think would have run circles around the GOP on messaging ten years ago. Now, we have people who think that men can get pregnant. Here's where things come off the tracks. Women cannot be used in this debate because that might be offensive to the three trans people in the Democratic base. When you muddy the biology, the science, and just facts in general to accommodate people’s fantasyland thinking—expect hilarity to follow and political defeat (via Fox News):





Maher told viewers that abortion is a "difficult issue for the Democrats to lose, but they're trying." "For decades, liberals have said, 'If only men could get pregnant, this wouldn't even be an issue' and 'abortion rights are women's rights.' Well, that's wrong now," Maher said. "When the wokey end of the progressive spectrum talks about abortion now, they shy away from that word 'women' and preferred terms like ‘birthing people’ or ‘people who menstruate’ because somewhere there's a trans man was pregnant and I say good for him- and I'll be looking for his story somewhere in a future issue of 'Ripley's Believe It or Not.'" "Oh, Democrats, let's take the first f---ing word a human animal understands: mama- and replace it with something best understood by four Trotskyites at Berkeley," Maher told his audience.

But wait, folks—before you cheer. Remember, Maher is a liberal, and while he tore into Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for trying to make “Latinx” a thing and the LGBT-only universal basic income program in West Hollywood—he also wants the January 6 select committee to finish Trump once and for all:

You know what I want the Democratic Party to do? Win on the Trump issue. Finish what you started with the January 6 hearings and make sure the guy who absolutely will try to steal the next election can't run in it. That's what I want my lawyer to do."

He also tore into Fox News for not airing the January 6 hearings as well. It’s balanced.

Yet, this destruction of the English language Democrats and the Left have partaken in to not offend the snowflakes on their side could cost them the abortion war. Both sides, pro-life and pro-abortion, now embark on a massive messaging campaign to either ban abortion or permit it. On the former, you’ll probably see more restrictions than an outright ban. Still, through the legislative process, where the issue of abortion should have been decided, we could have a right to abortion codified in law. It will take a long time, but if the Left is successful, they can do this. There is nothing in the Constitution about this issue. The fact that it doesn’t prohibit it means the field is wide open for the most part. But since the Left is fixated on weird pronouns, erasing women, twisting biology, and being outright weird about gender—the Left could lose it all and quickly. Maher and every normal American out there knows the white progressives are too rigid, ideological, and intolerant to take point on this matter. Yet, they will because the Democratic Party has been taken over by these folks.

You will never get a law giving women the right to abortion passed by just winning the cities. Sorry, that’s not enough political capital to get anything done.

Going woke has been a disaster for Democrats. Defunding the police and being soft on crime have already been nailed to the backs of the Left. It’s led to a mass exodus from key voter blocs that had supported Democrats for years. In San Francisco, Chesa Boudin, a soft on crime district attorney, was removed in a recall. The city known for being a bastion of left-wing politics fired this guy. In Texas, Mayra Flores not only became the first Mexican-born member of Congress but the first Republican to represent the 34th congressional district in over 150 years.

And we still have an economy that’s a mess. We’re in a recession. It will be made official when the second-quarter report is released in a couple of weeks.

The Left is going to get killed in November and if they keep pandering to the ‘woke’ who are only remotely a thing on college campuses, then the abortion wars could be over sooner than one might think.