Big Tech

Twitter Exposed: Engineer Confirms What We All Knew Happened Behind Closed Doors

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 18, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Twitter Exposed: Engineer Confirms What We All Knew Happened Behind Closed Doors

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Project Veritas has a new video reportedly exposing the behind-the-scenes antics of Twitter. To no one's shock, the employees are communist. They're anti-free speech. And they've become totally unspooled with the news of Elon Musk's possible purchase of the social media company. 

There is a bit of relief for these beleaguered snowflakes. The purchase is on hold, though I don't think the whole deal will be derailed. Musk said that there's some haggling over the number of fake/SPAM accounts on the site. Still, we knew this was happening at Twitter, and now we have a senior engineer confirming our suspicions (via Project Veritas): 


In the video, Twitter Sr. Engineer, Siru Murugesan, says many of his colleagues have voiced “this would be my last day if it happens,” referring to Musk’s high publicized intended purchase of Twitter. He also says employees at Twitter are “stress-eating” and “worried for our jobs.”

More significant than those soundbites are the reasons he says employees at Twitter feel this way.

“Our jobs are at stake; he's a capitalist and we weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan says before adding, “we're all like commie as f**k.”

Murugesan also pointed to free speech being one of the core issues employees at Twitter have with its new likely owner, Elon Musk.

When asked about the difference between Twitter's definition of free speech and Musk’s, the Sr. Engineer left no room for interpretation. “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan answering the undercover journalist.

Well, I mean, again—not shocked, but glad we have this for the record. Let's hope when this Musk purchase goes through—he cleans house. And it looks like that's what's in the works

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Unconscionable': House Dems Stall Protection for SCOTUS Until Leaker Receives Protection
Spencer Brown
Elon Musk Slams Biden Over Inflation
Sarah Arnold

Twitter Exposed: Engineer Confirms What We All Knew Happened Behind Closed Doors
Spencer Brown
South Carolina Enacts Transgender Sports Ban
Madeline Leesman
What to Expect From the First Durham Probe Trial
Mia Cathell
DHS Warns of Leftist Violence Once Roe v. Wade Is Overturned
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular