Twitter Exposed: Engineer Confirms What We All Knew Happened Behind Closed Doors

Project Veritas has a new video reportedly exposing the behind-the-scenes antics of Twitter. To no one's shock, the employees are communist. They're anti-free speech. And they've become totally unspooled with the news of Elon Musk's possible purchase of the social media company.

There is a bit of relief for these beleaguered snowflakes. The purchase is on hold, though I don't think the whole deal will be derailed. Musk said that there's some haggling over the number of fake/SPAM accounts on the site. Still, we knew this was happening at Twitter, and now we have a senior engineer confirming our suspicions (via Project Veritas):





In the video, Twitter Sr. Engineer, Siru Murugesan, says many of his colleagues have voiced “this would be my last day if it happens,” referring to Musk’s high publicized intended purchase of Twitter. He also says employees at Twitter are “stress-eating” and “worried for our jobs.” More significant than those soundbites are the reasons he says employees at Twitter feel this way. “Our jobs are at stake; he's a capitalist and we weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan says before adding, “we're all like commie as f**k.” Murugesan also pointed to free speech being one of the core issues employees at Twitter have with its new likely owner, Elon Musk. When asked about the difference between Twitter's definition of free speech and Musk’s, the Sr. Engineer left no room for interpretation. “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan answering the undercover journalist.

Because conservatives tolerate leftist speech and leftist won't tolerate the right, Twitter opts to censor the right as "balance"@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/zjAYwcIbol — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 16, 2022

Well, I mean, again—not shocked, but glad we have this for the record. Let's hope when this Musk purchase goes through—he cleans house. And it looks like that's what's in the works.