Why an Actress Had to Delete Her Twitter Account After Voicing Outrage over SCOTUS' Abortion Ruling

He who troubles his own house shall inherit the wind. Well, it’s not quite exactly that with this little tale, but the recent Supreme Court news has become a rather interesting insight into how insane American liberalism has become. There are multiple tremors with the Supreme Court right now. The draft of the opinion for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case shows that the Court is primed to overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s 5-3 right now. It was leaked reportedly by some clerk who is trying to target the conservative wing into switching their vote. The second issue is the appalling breach of security here. This doesn’t happen with the Supreme Court. There is a level of ethics and professionalism that is above all else here. That just got nuked. The trust between the justices and their staffers is now damaged, possibly beyond repair. There will be a hunt for the leaker. The FBI will probably lead the investigation. Again, for all the talk of institutional integrity, liberals are quick to throw all of that out the window to keep infanticide legal. Anything to satisfy the woke female brigade that infests Instagram, right?

Oh, but these ladies are spewing their logical fallacies everywhere. It’s funny how the party that didn’t want to define womanhood to not offend the transgenders has decided to say, ‘screw that.’ also, men can’t get pregnant, so they have no opinion. Excuse me? We’ve spent months being lectured about how it’s now birthing people and that men can get pregnant, so these are your rules. And then, there’s the self-righteous fury that stumbles into outright racism.

Amanda Duarte is an actress who had to flee Twitter for posting this:

“I do wonder how these white supremacist lawmakers would feel of their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by black men.”

This brainworm Lib take was so nuclear she nuked her own account after getting dragged to hell pic.twitter.com/bdwaGTJidS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 3, 2022

TFW you say African American men are rapists pic.twitter.com/9owjHVtWSg — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 3, 2022

As some already noted, it’s funny how she attacks ‘white supremacist’ lawmakers but also notes that all black men are rapists. Boomerang! But that’s the Left. It’s not about facts. It’s about feelings, and as you can see here—those feeling led to racist overtures. First, wishing rape on anyone is heinous. Second, why do they have to be nonwhite, Amanda? What’s your problem?

Calling all black men rapists to own the cons is quite a direction.