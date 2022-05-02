Prime Minister Pelosi? Is Anyone Raising Their Eyebrows Over What Nancy Said to Ukraine's Zelenskyy?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi flew to Kyiv, Ukraine over the weekend. It was a surprise visit where she was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This tops off days of high-ranking Biden officials visiting the capital of the besieged nation that’s been fighting the Russians since February. We’ve sent billions in aid and arms to the nation. We’re slated to send another $33 billion package soon. Yet, Pelosi made an odd declaration about our level of commitment. In fact, if she were a Republican, the ‘Logan Act’ talking points would be dusted off to be weaponized again by the liberal media. She said that we’re going to keep arming the Ukrainians until the fight is over essentially. She can say that—sure—but it’s not up to her. She’s not the president. Slow your roll, Nancy. Unless this was a quiet admission that Pelosi and a few other high-ranking staffers and officials do all the work since Biden’s brain activity is that of a sweet potato (via NY Post):

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged unwavering US support for Ukraine “until the fight is done” after she and a congressional delegation held an unannounced meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Pelosi and Zelensky both posted tweets of the meeting – with the Ukraine leader linking to video of him wearing fatigues and surrounded by armed guards as he greeted the Democratic congressional members in Kyiv on Saturday. “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi said in a video posted on her account. Pelosi is the highest ranking US official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and comes a week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

Now, is there some cover to this due to the bipartisan agreement on these aid packages? Sure—but that’s a guarantee that should come from the mouth of the person who can make that call. Again, that’s the president of the United States, not the speaker of the House of Representatives. But hey, it’s a dumpster fire. No one is in charge in DC. So, I guess Pelosi thinks she can get a little more hands-on regarding foreign policy, which is a horrifying situation.