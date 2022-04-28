Is NBC News Serious With This Piece About Elon Musk and Twitter?

This NBC News story about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is what you’d expect from liberal America. First, they cite only the most far-left figures in the country who are obviously unhappy with Musk. He’s taking away a massive platform that they’ve used to censor and ban conservatives for years. Now, hear this—Twitter’s arbitrary enforcement of their terms of service that only targeted conservatives could be going away if Musk assumes control. Oh, the horror (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

Brianna Wu knows firsthand how bad the harassment on Twitter can get. A software engineer and game developer, Wu was targeted with death and rape threats during GamerGate, an online harassment campaign against women in the gaming industry that started in 2014. Wu, who has more than 100,000 Twitter followers and has used the platform throughout her career, said she consulted with the company’s trust and safety team in an unofficial, unpaid capacity from 2014 to late 2021. Now, after years of working with the company on reducing hate speech and harassment, she said tech titan Elon Musk could undo the platform’s progress. “I want Twitter to do well. I just have no faith that under Elon Musk that Twitter would continue to be a place where women, people of color or LGBT people could use it at all,” she said. […] Numerous experts, politicians and advocates, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at the Center for American Progress, are already starting conversations about how platform moderation could change with Musk at the helm, and what it could mean for society.

Elizabeth Warren? Center for American Progress? Brianna Wu? Of course, these people are having a canary about Musk’s takeover of Twitter. This is laughable. Liberals lamenting Elon buying Twitter is not news. It showcases the Left’s fear of free speech and differing views. Remember, merely tweeting views that are in opposition to the liberal agenda is harassment, violence, and racism in the eyes of these deranged muppets. You can’t have a say in the debate if you can’t take a modicum of disagreement on this platform. Sorry, adults are talking. And liberals are not adults. They’re children. And those who are the adults…are really focused on grooming young pre-teen kings in school.