CDC Releases Figures on the Total Number of Americans Who Contracted COVID...And Now We're All Dead

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a rough count of how many Americans have contracted COVID so far. The most deadly and vicious pandemic, according to liberals and mask Nazis, has infected 60 percent of the US population. That also means we’re all dead too. Not really, but after months of liberal COVID hysterics—you’d think the Andromeda Strain had struck the country. Wear 10 masks at a time, stay inside, stay 1456 feet apart, and get 45600 shots. Also, if you’re bank account holds a particular balance, the virus won’t infect you. We’ve seen that with the multiple rich, fat cat Democrats who have been caught maskless eating out with their liberal friends. With regards to children, 75 percent have contracted the virus. Yet, we’re still pushing vaccination as a national security priority.

Look, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but the CDC’s own figures show that the horse has long left the barn here regarding preventing infection. Also, the shot doesn’t do that. If you want it, take it. If not, go about your business. This is America; you can roll the dice (via People):

Back in December, before the omicron variant swept through the country, slightly over a third of Americans had been infected with COVID-19. But just two months later, after the highly contagious variant led to thousands of new cases, most Americans had been infected at least once, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control found. Using data from blood tests taken around the country, the CDC determined that 33.5% of Americans had COVID-19 antibodies that developed from infection, and not vaccination, in Dec. 2021. By Feb. 2022, that percentage had jumped significantly, up to 58%. The biggest increase was in kids under 18 — by February, 75%, or 3 in 4 kids, had COVID-19 antibodies in their system. "By February 2022, evidence of previous Covid-19 infections substantially increased among every age group," Dr. Kristie Clarke, a CDC researcher who led the study, said at a press briefing.

This is endemic now. If you haven’t gotten infected, don’t be shocked at some point in your life that it will hit you. It will come and go like cold and flu season. And the number of Americans who have contracted and recovered for it is something of a good thing. The more you contract it, the better your body gets at fighting the infection. That’s not saying you should work overtime to get the virus, but this virus has a 99-plus percent survival rate. You’re going to be fine. This pandemic is over. COVID fear is over. Take the masks off and live your lives. I’m sure more people will get COVID. It is what it is.