Liberal Says Elon Musk, an African-American, Only Buying Twitter Because of...White Nationalism

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Twitter will be a private company again. Its board accepted Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer. They had no choice. Musk was offering $54.20 a share. It was a solid offer. The board had an obligation to offer an alternative and could not. It’s over. The era of arbitrary liberal censorship and the banning of conservatives on the platform is over. It’s our turn to run things now. Yesterday was a great free speech win, and the Left went ballistic. The hot takes were pouring like lava from Mount Vesuvius but one of the most entertaining had to be from Shaun King, a man who claims to be black. He says racism is what motivated Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Yeah, not an exactly unsurprising take there.

I was waiting for someone to hurl in the Apartheid and South African angle, and I also expected it to come off as totally idiotic. It’s a cheap shot, and totally immaterial. Second, we all know that harassment to liberals is us owning them and destroying their fragile agenda items with simple facts. Third, if these people don’t like the change of ownership and direction here, they can leave Twitter. I’d rather they left the country as well, but we can’t always get what we want (via Daily Caller):

At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right.



It’s about white power.



The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist.



He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

And listen, I don’t even like the Democratic Party.



So for me, this isn’t about left vs right. Not at all.



It’s about how the richest man in the world, a son of Apartheid, raised by a white nationalist, wants to be sure his speech, and that of other white men, isn’t censored. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

Author and self-proclaimed civil rights activist Shaun King claimed Monday that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is not about free speech but rather “white power.” “At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs. right. It’s about white power. The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech,” King wrote on Twitter. [...] King has come under fire for spreading disinformation concerning racism that eventually led to a man committing suicide over King’s false accusation. Robert Paul Cantrell was found dead in 2019 in an apparent suicide after King, in a since-deleted tweet, shared his description out and claimed he was responsible for the shooting death of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes. King later said more than 20 people told him Cantrell was a racist. Authorities later arrested two black men who they believe were responsible for Barnes’ death.

So, yeah—about that harassment part of your tweet, Mr. King. It looks like we have ourselves a ‘kettle calling the pot black’ situation. Musk never tweeted anything that led to a false allegation and a suicide. King did. Maybe sit this one out, pal.

***

UPDATE: King deleted his Twitter account, but is now back after a few hours in hiding.

pic.twitter.com/RvVEsAlmKF — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 26, 2022

pic.twitter.com/Pa2x3bEXaP — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) April 26, 2022

BREAKING: @ShaunKing has deleted his Twitter account — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) April 26, 2022