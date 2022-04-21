We Now Know Why Dwayne Haskins Was Walking on a Major Highway on the Day He Was Killed

Some NFL players are reporting to voluntary training camp. The 2022 NFL draft is upon us. Yet, the start of the new season comes with some shocking news. Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick, was killed on April 9 while walking on a highway in Florida. He was there training for the upcoming season. Haskins was selected 15th overall in 2019 by the Washington Redskins. He had off-the-field issues which led to his release after the 2020 season. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup. With the arrival of former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, there is no doubt he will be the starter this upcoming season. He invited his new teammates to his home in Florida.

Dwayne Haskins struck by two vehicles, according to investigators https://t.co/YYKBFHWiID pic.twitter.com/VqVhoigsPp — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2022

Wife: Dwayne Haskins ran out of gas before being fatally hithttps://t.co/H54oxjUMQK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 20, 2022

Dwayne Haskins was walking on the highway to get gas shortly before his death earlier this month, according to 911 calls from his wife and a witness https://t.co/YvrMgNdhQW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 20, 2022

Haskins was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 595, which was peculiar because that’s totally insane. It’s beyond unsafe, and Haskins was reportedly hit by two vehicles—one of which was a dump truck. Now, his wife says he was out there trying to get gas (via ESPN):

Dwayne Haskins' wife told a 911 dispatcher that the quarterback was walking to get gas on the morning he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway, audio released by the Broward County Sheriff's office revealed Wednesday. Kalabrya Haskins told the 911 dispatcher that her husband called her early April 9 and told her he was getting out of his vehicle to get gas and that he would call her back when he returned to the car. When she didn't hear back, she called 911 and requested that dispatch check on him. Haskins, who was in Florida that weekend to train with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, was struck and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, close to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. […] A final crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins. The report concluded that Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn't found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report.

Haskins was 24.