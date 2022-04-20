Biden Says Dianne Feinstein Is Mentally Fit...That's Not Saying Much

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is good to go. That’s the endorsement from Joe Biden who was commenting on the ongoing reports that the California liberal has declining mental capabilities. This isn’t a new story. Since 2020, there have been stories about how Feinstein has lost it. She’s not the worst Democrat. Liberal, of course, but she’s not insane. She’s part of the old guard which is why the progressive Left is so desperately trying to get rid of her. Still, this endorsement from Biden isn’t what you think it is for obvious reasons. The man is also lost in the woods mentally. HE’s shaking hands with people who aren’t there. The ‘Easter Bunny’ had to make sure he didn’t wander off during the annual egg roll at the White House. Jilly was also making sure Grandpa Oatmeal for Brains didn’t drift off either.

A person with dementia cannot comment on other people’s mental health. It just doesn’t work that way (via NY Post):

President Biden has confidence in Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) despite a recent report that her Democratic colleagues believe she’s mentally unfit for office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab asked Psaki at her regular briefing if Biden still believes in Feinstein, 88, in light of last week’s San Francisco Chronicle bombshell. “Yes, she’s a longtime friend, a proud public servant and someone he has long enjoyed serving with and working with,” Psaki replied. Schwab followed up, asking, “After that report came out last week questioning her health, did the president reach out to her at all?” “I don’t have any updates on private conversations,” Psaki said. Feinstein’s hometown newspaper reported that “four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, as well as three former Feinstein staffers and the California Democratic member of Congress” expressed concern “that her memory is rapidly deteriorating.” As one unnamed Democratic senator told the outlet: “It’s bad, and it’s getting worse.”

Joe Biden is old. Dianne Feinstein is old. Feinstein is 88. Why she remains on the Hill is truly a mystery because at that age—who wants to deal with all this stuff. What is crystal clear is that the man who has lost his marbles didn’t dispel anything regarding allegations about Feinstein’s lost mental facilities.