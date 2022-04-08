The Great Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Was a Massive Dud for the FBI

Since the 2016 election, nothing has gone right for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Department of Justice. The reputation of this institution is tainted. The folks supposedly professional and impartial proved to be the very opposite of that when Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president. They spied on him. They falsified documents to obtain illegal spy warrants against his campaign officials, like Carter Page. The Russian collusion hoax was a hot mess. And now, we have this kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that has ended up being a total dud.

JUST IN - Two men were found not guilty of "attempted kidnapping" of Governor Whitmer, and a mistrial has been declared for the other counts. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 8, 2022

A jury just essentially ruled that the FBI led an operation to entrap the Michigan militia and that the Whitmer ‘kidnapping’ was a fed plot



This is *massive* — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) April 8, 2022

After months of legal wrangling, the DOJ clinched a whopping ZERO convictions in the case. Two defendants were outright acquitted by the jury (via WSJ):

A federal jury found two men not guilty in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and deadlocked on all counts against two other men, leaving prosecutors with no convictions following a colorful trial. Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan; and Barry Croft, of Delaware, were allegedly associated with a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, which prosecutors said conducted combat training and formulated plans with the goal of kidnapping Ms. Whitmer. The men were angry with the Democratic governor’s policies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the complaint. At various times, the group had discussed different plans for Ms. Whitmer after kidnapping her, according to prosecutors. They had discussed shooting her when she opened the door of her home, trying her for treason and executing her or putting her in a boat and abandoning her in Lake Michigan, prosecutors said. The jury decision came following nearly five full days of deliberation.

Oh, and this comes after it was reported initially that some of the folks involved in this plot were FBI informants. So, the FBI/DOJ couldn’t land convictions concerning a kidnapping plot of a governor that was hatched by its own people. That’s quite a ring of incompetence.