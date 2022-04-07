What's Happening in Pennsylvania Is a Red Flag for Democrats

The Democrats suck. You all know this already being loyal Townhall readers, but now there are metrics ahead of the 2022 midterms and they’re brutal. In Pennsylvania especially, the surge in GOP voter registrations has red flags being raised all over for Democrats who have long enjoyed an advantage in this area. Reuters did a lengthy story about the registration wars, adding that the Democratic advantage is being whittled away, big league. It will at its smallest since the 2005 election. When interviewing some people about why they’re fleeing the Democratic Party, the answer is usually the same. They’re worried about the economy, rising crime, and the Democrats’ lurch to the Left on cultural issues.

In the Keystone State, some voters who have been voting Democratic for three decades are jumping ship. And it’s not just Pennsylvania either (via Reuters):

Republicans are registering formerly Democratic voters at four times the rate that Democrats are making the reverse conversion in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a warning sign for Democrats as they try to keep control of the U.S. Congress. […] "I just got fed up and just felt like there has to be a better way," said Beth Jones, 48, a retired Philadelphia police officer who last month registered as a Republican, ending her three-decade affiliation with the Democratic Party. Similar to other recent converts interviewed by Reuters, Jones cited concerns about inflation and violent crime in making the switch. Reuters examined registration data in six states that could see tight U.S. Senate races in November and which generally require voters to be members of a party to participate in nominating contests. While each state tracks voter registration differently, the review pointed to Republican gains in four of those states, and no substantial difference in two of them. […] While registered Democrats still outnumber registered Republicans by more than half a million in Pennsylvania - 4 million Democrats to 3.4 million Republicans as of March 28 - the long-held Democratic advantage continues to narrow and is on pace to be the smallest in a general election since 2005. The smaller gap could have significant implications for the race to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Pennsylvanians will also vote for governor in November to follow Democrat Tom Wolf. In North Carolina, where a tight Senate race is expected due to the retirement of Republican Senator Richard Burr, Republicans so far this year have picked up three Democratic converts for every voter that Democrats have poached, according to state election board data. Throughout 2021, the Republican advantage was about half that.

In Philadelphia, the publication added that the GOP is starting to make small inroads. Yes, emphasis is on small, but the suburbs saw a string of GOP wins at the municipal level which mirrors Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia. It’s buried, but the closing part of the piece does allude to the fact that the Democratic Party has become too extreme, gross, and weird for regular voters. Liberals need to understand that today, tomorrow, and forever, they will always be the minority. You can’t govern by just dominating the cities, our electoral system favors geographic diversity. No one wants Critical Race Theory in schools. No one wants secret transgender clubs. No one wants the secret distribution of hormone blockers. No one wants to give kiddie porn predators a pass. No one wants crimes. No one wants high inflation. No one wants high taxes. And no one speaks in ‘woke’ lexicon. You people are friggin’ weird, and you’re even cannibalizing your own base with these academic and totally insane agenda items.