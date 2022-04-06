Why Did Hunter Biden Write a College Recommendation Letter for a Chinese Business Partner?

The laptop is real. It’s been authenticated. There’s no denying it. There’s no more ‘it’s Russian disinformation.’ That circus is done. The emails are real. The deals are real. The corruption is real. The shady deeds of Hunter Biden and six more is for all to see with a special appearance by the “big guy” Joe Biden, the current occupant of the White House. So, as more things drop from this treasure trove of a hard drive, we have a college recommendation letter written by Hunter for the son of one of his Chinese business partners. This kid applied to New York University, Brown University, and Cornell University. And look, we have an email chain to prove it. The Biden White House can no longer run away from this, so they just don’t comment anymore. The Chinese business partner was someone Hunter did business with at BHR, an investment firm (via Fox News):

Fox News Digital obtained emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates involved in his firm Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR. Hunter held a 10% stake in BHR as recently as last year, the White House previously acknowledged. Hunter's attorney told the New York Times in November that he had since divested. In an email dated Jan. 3, 2017, and sent to Hunter Biden and his business associates Devon Archer and Jim Bulger, CEO of BHR Jonathan Li writes: "Gentlmen[sic], please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying the following colleges for this year," Li writes, listing Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University. Li goes on to attach an "updated version" of his son's "CV" in a subsequent email. […] Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation for his "tax affairs" since 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter. Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Biden was a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, a well-placed government source told Fox News. According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don’t know for sure" has committed a crime." The federal investigation into Hunter Biden was predicated, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions. Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News in December 2020 that the SARs were regarding funds from "China and other foreign nations."

Well, since the liberal media screwed around spewing fake news talking points about this laptop from the same folks who thought Russian collusion was real—we’re still skimming the surface of this story. Conservative media outlets were right all-along about this story. The New York Post who first reported on the contents of this laptop was right. They got censored for it. Now, months later, everyone is admitting conservative media was right. Bill Maher is citing this as a classic example of a) the liberal media burying a story for political purposes, and b) why no one trusts the media. We need some serious resources to flesh through all this stuff because Hunter and the Biden family might be compromised. That’s the crux of why we’re curious here. We need FISA warrants to probably get to the bottom of the Beijing connection to the Biden family. This goes beyond college recommendation letters. I think you all know that.