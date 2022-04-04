The Oscars Joke Amy Schumer Wasn't Allowed to Tell Would've Been the Funniest

The Oscars were a non-event apart from that one part where Will Smith thought a joke was funny until he saw that his wife didn't agree and then he smacked Chris Rock and you know the rest by now.

The hosts, including Amy Schumer, weren't funny either. And it turns out it's because the Oscars' joke approval department killed what would have been the best joke of the night. This was a classic throwback to Amy Schumer's old school days when yes–she was actually funny. In the long, long ago, Schumer told some pretty funny jokes. Jokes that shockingly have not led to her being canceled.

According to Variety, Schumer was doing a stand-up gig in Las Vegas over the weekend when she decided to share the joke her lawyers wouldn't allow her to say. It was about Alec Baldwin, and it was a real killer.

"'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer quipped in her previously forbidden tweet (via Variety):

Amy Schumer performed a stand-up comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater on April 2, where she continued to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Schumer co-hosted the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian wrote on social media following the Oscars that she was “still triggered and traumatized” by Smith’s slap. Schumer referred to Smith as “Ali” during her April 2 comedy set, a reference to Smith’s performance as boxer Muhammed Ali. “I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” Schumer said (via Vanity Fair). “And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.” Schumer then ran down some of the jokes that proved too controversial for the Oscars telecast, including bits about Joe Rogan and James Franco. One joke found Schumer addressing Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.” Schumer told the crowd ahead of the jokes, “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”

Oh, please—enough with the toxic masculinity bit, lady. And enough with the whole ‘being triggered’ bit. We get it. You had to spew these lines to remain employable in this left-wing hellhole. Still, the fact remains that this was actually a pretty funny joke, which would have been the least controversial thing given the recent Oscar beatdown by Will Smith.