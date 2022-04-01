Ex-Prosecutor: Hunter Biden Would Have Been Slapped with an Indictment If It Weren't for His Last Name

This isn’t exactly a surprise, right? Hunter Biden, the crack-addicted mess who is the progeny of President Oatmeal Brains, should be the center of attention. He’s not because of his last name. His shady government access deals which he hashed out with his dad while the latter still served as our vice president is all coming out. Slowly. We’ve known this for over a year. We knew this back in October of 2020. Now, the liberal media is finally admitting his laptop was not Russian disinformation, and that Hunter is in serious trouble. He’s already the focus of a tax evasion probe, but what about the China deals? A former US Attorney detailed what he would be doing with this investigation, adding that Hunter would have been indicted before the 2020 election if Democrats didn’t play by a separate set of rules. FISA warrants would also have been issued to unearth more about China and the “big guy.” There would have been a task force if this were any other person—typical (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden would likely have been indicted before the 2020 presidential election if he were “anybody else,” a former high-ranking federal prosecutor said Friday — after a report said a probe into the first son’s overseas business dealings was far from over. Ex-Utah US Attorney Brett Tolman told “Fox & Friends” that “the US attorney in Delaware … has had this case for a long time.” “Anybody else in this country, we would have seen these indictments probably before the election,” Tolman said. Tolman also said testimony from former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinksi and various emails raised the possibility that President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, first brother James Biden and others “facilitated their ability to take large amounts of money from countries … and to be able to hide that from the government and to hide what they were buying.” […] The Wednesday report made the Washington Post the second major news organization to do an about-face and admit that the emails from the laptop were real after repeatedly downplaying them as unverified and suggesting they could be part of a Russian “disinformation campaign.” On March 16, the New York Times was the first to say it had authenticated some emails that apparently came from the laptop — but buried that revelation in the 24th paragraph of a 38-paragraph story. Meanwhile, NBC News reported Thursday night that the tax probe that Hunter Biden acknowledged shortly after his dad was elected president had expanded to involve whether he allegedly violated federal lobbying laws on behalf of foreign companies.

Will justice be served? Will Hunter be indicted? Don’t hold your breath. The next two years, with daddy controlling the DOJ, this will be the slowest of slow walks. On top of this, what about the art deal scheme this family has going? Hunter draws some stick figures and sells them to buyers whose names are hidden along with the price tag. Sounds like a system to funnel favors to the Biden White House. Sounds like a great way to launder money.