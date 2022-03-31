Did You Notice What Was Peculiar About This MSNBC Host's Remarks About Tucker Carlson and Russia?

First I say that when you look at who she had on for this panel discussion, you want to reach for a vomit bag. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace had Ben Rhodes and disgraced ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok to give their sweet nothing burger commentary about the Russia-Ukraine war, which obviously ventured into hating Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Fox News. It’s a day that ends in “y” over there. Wallace, a former Republican, is one of the most insufferable hosts on the network. She’s obsessed with Trump. And now she’s totally going off the rails, suggesting we’re at war with Russia (via Mediaite):

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace ripped into Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson on Wednesday for what she sees as their role in supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I want to put up this kind of axis of Putin, Trump, Tucker Carlson, because I think we have mistakenly thought that world events or tragedies or a red line or the slaughter of innocents or as Tony Blinken says, ‘the commission of war crimes,’ that these things could be defrosted and put on ice,” started off Wallace, arguing that Trump and Carlson have not changed their tunes regarding Putin. “But it is clear they are not. Tucker Carlson has been amplifying Russian disinformation: March 8th blamed America for Russia’s war, March 12th far-right embrace of the bio weapon conspiracy theory as the bombs were falling on Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities. And then on March 13th, we learned that the Kremlin feels it is essential to feature Tucker Carlson,” she continued. “Have you ever covered one of the two American political parties associating themselves with an American adversary at a time of war?” Wallace asked her guest.

I’m not even going to mention what Strzok said because his credibility died when he was busted and fired for his action concerning the Russian collusion myth. Did Wallace suggest we’re at war with Russia? Because we’re not. Second, thank God we’re not because I don’t trust Joe Biden to keep us safe. This network is all worked up over Tucker Carlson not thinking as they do, which is not odd since he’s a conservative. Also, Biden’s trip to Europe saw three awful gaffes that included an insinuation that we would respond with a chemical weapons attack on Russia should they decide to use such weapons, American troop deployments to Ukraine, and removing Putin from power. All three would result in World War III. Biden was walking us right into a nuclear exchange. Luckily, everyone knows he’s a stupid, weak, old man but that’s not the point. Biden was peak irresponsible and not even his cheat sheet could save him.

Talking about regime change concerning a nation armed with nukes is a bad foreign policy move—but Joe would know a lot about being wrong in this area.