MSNBC's Spin on Biden's Brutal Approval Ratings Is Beyond Comical

You cannot make this up. Okay, at MSNBC, you can because that’s what you must do to appease your Democratic Party overlords. The network's only reason for existing is to keep liberals from having extreme heartburn. Yet, even with this piece of comedy, you can’t polish how bad Joe Biden is doing. Even CNN had a piece shredding the pivot they tried to pull here. Are you ready for this? They said that Joe Biden’s approval ratings are garbage despite a “booming economy.”

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to lowest level of his presidency despite booming economy, according to new NBC News poll.https://t.co/EsazBMZpYY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2022

In what sense is the economy booming? We have high inflation and rising gas prices that this administration doesn’t want to tackle. The jobs growth has been anemic, and no people returning to their previous line of work post-COVID is not a new job. Even the most ardent liberals didn’t defend the laughable job creation graph showing Joe Brainworms to be the greatest job creator to ever live.

A recession is coming. It’s only a matter of time (via CNN):

The bond market just flashed a warning sign that has correctly predicted almost every recession over the past 60 years: an inversion of the US Treasury note yield curve. An inverted yield curve is often seen as a signal that investors are more nervous about the immediate future than the longer term, spurring interest rates on short-term bonds to move higher than those paid on long-term bonds.

Fox Business has more:

A closely watched recession predictor in the bond market just flashed red, spurring fresh concern that the U.S. economy is on track for a downturn this year. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields inverted on Tuesday for the first time since 2019 on fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tackling the hottest inflation in four decades could lead to a sustained slowdown in growth. […] Every recession in the past 60 years was preceded by an inverted yield curve, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

This is Biden’s America. He will own a recession for the 2022 midterm season. And he can’t blame the GOP. Democrats control Congress.