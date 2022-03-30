Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Democrats: 'We're in Trouble'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has a message for Democrats. They’re in trouble. Thank you, Ms. Obvious. This has been a storm brewing for months. Where have you been, lady? The gas price fiasco started as soon as Joe Dementia killed the Keystone Pipeline. There’s a border crisis. More people have died of COVID under Biden than Trump. We have an inflation crisis. We left Afghanistan in shambles that shredded the credibility of the US abroad. It’s showing with the recent Ukraine war. Everyone is planning on America being unreliable under the administration of someone who is a drooling vegetable. We have the JV squad running the country—and they’re mentally challenged. It’s clown town. Moreover, we’re heading into a recession, and it’s an election year.

The perfect storm is coming, and it’s about to wipe the Democrats out. If things keep going this way, I’d bet heavily that the GOP clinches a veto-proof majority in the House, or close to it. Democrats can’t govern. Joe Biden can’t do the job. They’re more concerned about woke agenda items, like canceling student debt, making sure all these illegals are cared for better than our veterans and hurling insane attacks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No one cares about Florida’s latest bill that bars teachers from being total perverts in the classroom. No one cares about this so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill. No one.

So, how does AOC plan to help Biden turn things around? Well, it’s to listen to her pretty much and act like a dictator by issuing executive orders that violate separation of powers. It’s so utterly predictable regarding the progressive left.

‘Listen to what we say, and we won’t have to kill you’ is the axiom of every left-wing authoritarian regime. Right now, that’s the Democratic Party.

Also, she has an unhealthy obsession with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a conservative-ish Democrat. Does she not know that every time she attacks him, that’s an in-kind contribution to his re-election effort? Ocasio-Cortez believes that the art of the deal is dead. That collegiality and deal-making is a relic of the past. In essence, the core that makes up everyday governing is dead. And the GOP is supposedly the real threat to our republic (via New York Magazine):

epresentative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks President Biden got played by Senator Joe Manchin — and that the president’s nostalgia for a bygone era of backroom dealmaking could prove disastrous for Democrats in the midterms. […] “I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think that there is a sense among more senior members of Congress, who have been around in different political times, that we can get back to this time of buddy-buddy and backslapping and we’ll cut a deal and go into a room with some bourbon and some smoke and you’ll come out and work something out. I think there’s a real nostalgia and belief that that time still exists or that we can get back to that.” But those days, she says, have been over for a long time. And the fact that Biden and others don’t realize it, she says, could spell disaster in the fall’s elections. With Biden’s low approval numbers and the historic tendency of the president’s party to lose, on average, 26 House seats in the midterms, the Democrats face an uphill battle to keep control of Congress — a situation that requires firing up the party’s progressive base, Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle of the road, an increasingly narrow band of independent voters. This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base, who are feeling that they worked overtime to get this president elected and aren’t necessarily being seen,” she said. Ocasio-Cortez and the other 97 members of the House Progressive Caucus are calling on Biden to issue executive orders to enact environmental protections, lower health-care costs, cancel federal student-loan debts, and expand protections for immigrants.

You can’t cancel student loan debt by executive order. That’s trillions of dollars. It’s not going to happen. She worries about the Democratic base collapsing, which could usher it. Millions of Americans have worked through college, taken out loans, and paid them back. Millions of American families have saved for this moment too. None of these people will benefit from doing it the right way. The populist backlash would be immense—no one really wants to hear it. AOC’s agenda is catered to liberals—who are the minority in America. We’re going to have to bail out these people, the endless freaks who rail about things that normal people don’t even think about because we have lives and actual responsibilities? No. Good luck selling that.

But, Joe—please listen to AOC. It will make this cycle and 2024 much easier for us.