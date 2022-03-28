It's Over: Manhattan DA Indefinitely Suspends Investigation Into Donald Trump

Rebecca offered a preview regarding the resignations from this case.

It's over. Done. How many of these stories do we have to endure from the liberal media before they understand that Donald Trump is not going to be indicted on anything. The “walls are closing in” stories are too many, but each one has the same ending: Trump wins. The walls were closing in when creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti was using Stormy Daniels to wage lawfare on Trump. She got stuck with paying for Trump’s legal fees, around $300,000, and he is currently in jail for trying to extort Nike. The January 6 select committee is trying to indict Trump for rebellion to prevent him from ever running again. That’s failing miserably as there is no evidence of that ridiculous allegation. This committee is also going away next January when the GOP retakes the House in the 2022 midterms. The Russian collusion circus was a myth. Democrats impeached him twice. Trump is in the hall of fame of just owning liberal America—and he lives rent-free in their heads.

So, are we shocked that the Manhattan district attorney’s office has indefinitely suspended its investigation into Donald Trump and is no longer pursuing legal charges? Nope. Those of us who aren’t Trump deranged knew this was going to be the outcome. Give it time, Trump will always come out on top (via Fox News):

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stopped pursuing charges against former President Trump and suspended the investigation "indefinitely," one of the top prosecutors who resigned from the office said in his resignation letter--but disagreed with the decision. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who had been leading the investigation under former DA Cyrus Vance, submitted their resignations last month, after Bragg began raising doubts about pursuing a case against Trump. "You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time," Pomerantz wrote in his resignation letter, first reported by the New York Times. "The investigation has been suspended indefinitely." "Of course, that is your decision to make," Pomerantz wrote to Bragg. "I do not question your authority to make it, and I accept that you have made it sincerely." "I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest," Pomerantz wrote. "I therefore cannot continue in my current position." Pomerantz wrote that he believed Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and said it would be a "grave failure of justice not to prosecute him." Pomerantz and Dunne had previously agreed to stay on in the district attorney’s office after Vance’s term expired in January and Bragg took the helm. […] One source familiar with the investigation claimed the case against Trump was political and fueled by the former president's political enemies, and told Fox News that Pomerantz "shouldn't have been in the DA's office in the first place." Before joining Vance's office, Pomerantz was of counsel at New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. He took leave from the firm last year to join Vance’s office to investigate Trump’s financial dealings. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s brother, Robert Schumer, is a partner at the firm. Pomerantz donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The article also noted that Trump didn’t inflate his assets; he undervalued them. He also never defaulted in any payment to the banks. Pomerantz is a cry baby liberal who threw a tantrum when he didn’t get what he wanted. The resignation itself is soaked in political animus. The point is it’s over. Done. Trump wins. Liberals lose. So, it’s a day that ends in “y.”