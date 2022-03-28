Could the LAPD Slap Will Smith With Assault Charges After Causing Total Mayhem at the Oscars?

You simply cannot make this up. You can’t. the memes are going to be gold from this incident. If the writers of Saturday Night Live aren’t drafting a sketch about this, it’s comedic malpractice. Granted, SNL hasn’t been consistently funny in a long time. This must be done. I’d tune in to watch that sketch. If I had known Will Smith was going to slap the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth, I would have watched last night’s Academy Awards. As some noted, all it takes is a little celebrity Fight Club to get people’s attention again regarding awards shows. Ratings for these events have been circling the toilet for years.

It’s the meeting of the wealthiest, most privileged, and out-of-touch individuals on the planet. I will still watch their movies, however. I just don’t need to watch their ‘woke’ lectures when they get awards. Also, it’s March Madness. The Final Four have been selected. There are other, more important things going on; I can see who won in IMDB later. Yet, the slap was the event of the night. Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett regarding her bald head. Pinkett suffers from alopecia. Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock who continued with his bit the best he could. Was it staged? I don’t think so.

The two were supposedly going to bury the hatchet last night (via Page Six):

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

Turns out the cure for boring Oscars was just violence — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 28, 2022

Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues after the now-infamous slap at an event after the awards show. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world that everyone backstage “thought it was a joke and not real.” Sean “Diddy” Combs, who took the stage after the incident, had to pivot his speech and “went back up to lift the room.” We’re also told Diddy talked to both Smith and Rock who agreed to make amends later in the evening.

Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor. I mean, again—you cannot make this up. We’ll see if this peace summit occurred. We’ll also know if Smith is going to be slapped with assault charges. The Los Angeles Police Department signaled that they might investigate this incident. Either way, it was the one joke that sent this night into total chaos.

“We don’t have any details about the incident. As soon as we do, we will make them available to the public," an LAPD spokesperson tells Variety regarding Will Smith's smack of Chris Rock at tonight's #Oscars. https://t.co/ulvT7fsB57 — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

***

UPDATE: It looks like Rock isn't going to press charges, but the LAPD leaves the door open. Also, no one at any police station in the city saw this happening.

Somebody should really buy the LAPD a tv at some point. https://t.co/nQc9lrHvzL — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 28, 2022