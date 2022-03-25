USA Today's Op-Ed About Judge Jackson and What Defines a Woman Is Outright Insane

When did this happen? When did science cease to become absorbed into the minds of liberals? By default, they’re idiots, but this is different. This is now a mental defect that prevents them from determining things that are grounded; things that are true on its face. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had difficulty defining what is a woman. She wouldn’t say. Her answer was that she’s not a biologist. So, she doesn’t know herself? Is her daughter a female? C’mon, judge. You know the answer. Yet, this is ‘woke’ America. It’s the supplantation of facts for feelings. This is snowflake syndrome but in its second phase of evolution—and it’s horrifying.

What is a woman? This isn’t hard. This is basic science. Are women now doubting who they are en masse? Probably not, but the urban-based professional elites who dominated the Democratic Party and have way too much time on their hands sure do. USA Today ran an op-ed where they mentioned this line of questioning during the Supreme Court hearings this week.

“Science says there's no simple answer,” the headline read. Is everyone taking hits off the crack pipe because I don’t know what’s going on here?

Via Fox News:

A piece published in USA Today on Thursday tackled the subject, running the headline, "Marsha Blackburn asked Ketanji Brown Jackson to define 'woman.' Science says there's no simple answer." "Scientists, gender law scholars and philosophers of biology said Jackson's response was commendable, though perhaps misleading," USA Today wrote. "It's useful, they say, that Jackson suggested science could help answer Blackburn's question, but they note that a competent biologist would not be able to offer a definitive answer either. Scientists agree there is no sufficient way to clearly define what makes someone a woman, and with billions of women on the planet, there is much variation." "While traditional notions of sex and gender suggest a simple binary – if you are born with a penis, you are male and identify as a man and if you are born with a vagina, you are female and identify as a woman – the reality, gender experts say, is more complex," USA Today told readers. The paper quoted Barnard College gender studies scholar Rebecca Jordan-Young, who praised Jackson's "pretty good answer" for stressing that "context matters" when it comes to disputes the nominee may rule on. "There isn't one single 'biological' answer to the definition of a woman. There's not even a singular biological answer to the question of 'what is a female,'" Jordan-Young said, pointing to at least six "biological markers" of sex in the body, which include "genitals, chromosomes, gonads, internal reproductive structures, hormone ratios and secondary sex characteristics." […] Wheaton College gender studies professor Kate Mason swiped Blackburn, telling USA Today she "would prefer a world in which reality was much simpler."

There is no such thing as a “simpler” reality. There’s just reality. What fresh hell is this? And why is liberal America of all people working to a) erase women and b) marginalize the first black female nominee to the Supreme Court? Is Jackson a woman? Well, there’s no simple answer to that, I guess. That’s liberal America right now.

There’s nuance—but then there’s dumbf**kitis and liberals have caught a nasty case of it. It’s become an art. How many fancy words and scientific phrases can I use to hypothesize and make an argument for something that’s not grounded in scientific fact at all. The same applies to history. Where there are pages upon pages of historical illiteracy that’s digested as fact. The latter is called the 1619 project, by the way.

Liberals are willing to die on the hill to folks that are less than one percent of the population, the byproduct of socialized idiocy, I guess.