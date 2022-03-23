Oh, So That's How Critical Race Theory Creeps Into Our Schools

Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, was asked questions about this yesterday. Critical Race Theory is historical revisionism that’s marketed as a legitimate field of study. It’s historical illiteracy. It’s academic fraud.

It has made scores of liberal parents in the suburbs pay attention to what is going on in their schools. Their kids were coming home spouting off about whiteness, white supremacy, and other nonsensical left-wing action items. How does this happen? Well, school boards are not exciting races. With local media evaporating, it’s harder to keep tabs on the insanity that happens during these meetings, even though it’s all out there for the public to see. The Left saw the backdoor was open and took the initiative. They did this years ago. Now, we’re all racing to catch up and shut the door to this deluge of leftism and Marxist brainwashing.

James Lindsay had a great thread about how this nonsense gets inside our schools. Using a Pennsylvania high school as an example, he obtained screenshots of a math problem that’s been retooled through the CRT machine. He also drew a historical comparison to what’s going on, citing Paulo Freire, a Brazilian Marxist educator, and religious figure, who sought to brainwash the masses under the guise of increasing literacy.

This is how CRT gets in the schools (high school in Pennsylvania in this case). A math lesson is retooled through social theory examples and serves as the basis for the Theory-based discussions that follow. The Soviets did it this way too. This is Freirean. pic.twitter.com/RNkUibBBep — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

Paulo Freire, a Marxist educator and religious figure from Brazil, has had more influence on North American education than anyone since John Dewey (who modeled American ed on the model he observed in the USSR in the 1920s). Understanding Freire is crucial (doing podcasts now!). — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

Freire claimed to be teaching adult literacy to peasants in impoverished Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, but he was really retooling "literacy" to mean Marxist political literacy, i.e., critical consciousness. He hijacked adult literacy programs to turn them to Marxism, explicitly. pic.twitter.com/0xFocW8KvN — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

He reframed literacy education away from phonics and into a frame of "generative words." Rather than teaching "nonsensical syllables," literacy would involve learning words that raise consciousness, like "struggle," and literacy was redefined to mean political literacy. pic.twitter.com/JlEIWWlO9f — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

This is the codification of this approach in a Seattle mathematics education policy document from 2019 outlining exactly these goals in Seattle (and Washington?) math education. This framework has been copied down the West Coast and is clearly implemented even in PA now. pic.twitter.com/PpthyiDVPC — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

Marxists have been implementing the Freirean model for decades, but especially in the last ten years. The "culturally relevant teaching" program is just the Identity Marxist repackaging of Freirean BS. This is why your kids can't read but know how to be activists. — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

Educational materials companies like Pearson, the world's largest, are participating in this full blast, enthusiastically, because it raises their ESG (New World Order) score to do so. Ruining education—and your kids—with Marxism wins them points in the new evil system. pic.twitter.com/gG3Gt3rrPz — James Lindsay, fun (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2022

Open any college textbook, any of them, any subject, and you’ll find climate change propaganda.



We either destroy the entire education cartel and start over or we surrender to the Cultural Revolution. It’s that simple. https://t.co/SYRkM4zm1T — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 22, 2022

Look, as I noted previously, I was never a big culture warrior. I lean social libertarian, except on the issue of abortion. These issues, though important to the base, are just not the subjects that get me animated. I’m not for debauchery everywhere. I do believe that marriage and a strong family serves as a key social component to a stable life which is why it should be incentivized through our tax code. But again, I’m low-grade intensity. This ‘woke’ education nonsense has forced me to unsheathe my katana because this is abject insanity. Forget the ‘all white people are evil’ aspect, we have teachers saying parents have no rights, they’re going to make their kids trans, and they’re not going to tell how they’re mentally playing with the minds of young children about gender. This is school, not some freak show.

I want math, science, social studies, AP courses, foreign language, and English classes that are instructed based on the curriculum that isn’t soaked in transgenderism, gender fluidity, and other insane ‘woke’ items that are peddled by this circus.

