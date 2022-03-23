kamala harris

New Book Reveals That Kamala Harris Is a Spoiled Little Drama Queen

Matt Vespa
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 2:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre

Once again, we have another tale of Kamala Harris being an absolute brat. She’s unqualified. She’s unlikable. She’s incompetent. She’s radioactive. She gives her staffers, the ones who don’t manage to run for the hills, PTSD. She’s unprepared for just about every aspect of the vice presidency. Harris doesn’t get that her role unless being called to perform some duty as prescribed by the president of the United States is to merely stay alive. Just maintain your pulse. That’s the vice presidency. Harris just doesn’t get it.

They tried to give her things to do, like manage the border situation and boost COVID vaccination rates. She’s failed miserably at both. She also didn’t like being given the de facto ‘border czar’ title. Every time she was out there it was another episode of awkward-ville. With the number of crises engulfing the Biden White House, she’s been hurled onto the spotlight. It hasn’t gone well. She mucked up the talking points about sanctions regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. She laughed about the Ukrainian refugee crisis in a joint presser with the Polish president. That nervous tic has become tiring. 

Every story we’ve read about her from her failed 2020 campaign has spilled over into the vice president’s office. She’s nasty with staff, doesn’t read the briefs her aides prepare for her and fosters a toxic work environment. She’s had top staff leave in short succession. If she merely read what her aides drafted for her, she might sound less like an idiot. Instead, we get this:

So, what’s new. Well, we have a book that goes even further into this tense marriage between the Biden and Harris camps. The Biden aides simply cannot believe some of the things she wanted to do, like give an in-depth speech about her views on foreign policy. You’re not the president, Kamala. Then again, with Biden being a drooling vegetable, it has crossed out minds who is in charge at times. The speech that was to deliver the Harris Doctrine of sorts was to Nordic countries and the Biden team quickly nixed that idea. There are also tidbits about Harris' apparent feud with Anna Wintour, one of the faces of fashion journalism. Her current chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, was pretty much told by Biden aides to drop this catfight, adding that the VP was fretting about ‘first world problems.’ Oh, and apparently Harris sent her top staffer to speak with Anita Dunn, then-Senior Adviser to the President, to discuss why White House staff didn’t stand up when she entered the room as they do for Joe Biden. It’s simple. Joe Biden is president, and you’re not

This woman is a train wreck. She appears to have been a colossal pain in the ass since day one of the Biden presidency. It’s a dysfunctional relationship. Harris must know that she will never be president of the United States—ever. In that regard, she and Hillary Clinton are very much in the same league. 

Harris is simply a little kid. Nothing more. And Lord help us if she ever assumes the presidency due to health issues with Biden. 

