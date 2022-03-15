Nonwhite Voters to Biden: Your Inflation Nonsense Is Impacting Us More

Why did Democratic Party even have a congressional retreat? Defeat is assured. Defeat is inevitable. The 2022 midterms are a wash. The Republicans will retake the House and end the Biden agenda until the next presidential election…on paper. The damage is done, and who knows what Democrats might try to pull in a lame-duck session. Gas prices are hammering the working class. There’s a supply chain crisis, a border crisis, and Biden is being just outplayed everywhere on the world stage. Everyone knows Joe is weak and his people are mentally defective. Our allies and enemies are planning and acting accordingly to this situation of America being rudderless, weak, and unreliable.

Yet, while it’s crisis after crisis with Joe Biden, inflation is becoming the growing domestic issue that this administration simply cannot manage. It’s not good to yell at voters. it’s also not good to outright lie about what causes it. Spending trillions more does make the problem worse; someone should tell Nancy Pelosi that. What’s more, is that the polling shows that nonwhite voters claim that inflation is impacting them more (via WSJ):

Nonwhite voters are more likely than white voters to say the highest inflation in four decades is triggering major financial strain in their lives and that appears to be giving Republicans an opening with a growing segment of the electorate that traditionally favors Democrats, the latest Wall Street Journal poll shows. Eight months before the midterm election, 35% of Black, Hispanic, Asian-American and other voters who said they were something other than white expressed that level of inflationary pain, compared with 28% for white voters. Black women and Hispanic men, both at 44%, reported the highest proportions of major strain among various demographic and gender combinations. People with the lowest incomes also were most likely to report major financial challenges from inflation. Almost half with incomes of less than $60,000 reported major financial strain, while just 13% of those making $150,000 or more did so. […] The survey found Republicans making gains among nonwhite groups. Hispanic voters said they would probably or definitely back a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat, 46% to 37%, a move from the Journal’s survey in November when the two parties were tied among the group. Democratic margins also eroded among Black voters, who favored a Democrat for Congress by 35 percentage points, down from 56 points in November. Support for a Republican candidate rose to 27% among Black voters, from 12% in November.

Blaming Putin and the Ukraine war isn’t going to reverse this trend. It’s also not a good messaging strategy. That talking point can be gutted in less than 20 seconds with a simple Google search. Gas prices began to rise when Joe Biden took a katana to the Keystone Pipeline. Yet, this inflation fiasco goes beyond nonwhite voter blocs. It’s also impacting battleground states more (via Axios):

Price hikes affecting Americans nationally have been even worse in battleground states since the beginning of the pandemic, Axios found. Why it matters: Some of the most sensitive voters politically are the ones feeling price hikes most sharply. During an already volatile midterm year for Democrats, inflation concerns have prompted the party to focus its messaging on lowering costs and cutting taxes.

Yeah, that’s not going to happen. The overwhelming majority of the House Democratic caucus is progressive. They’re from D-plus 50 districts. This party isn’t going to take inflation seriously for the remainder of the year. As an urban-based party loaded with rich college-educated whites, Democrats are bound to blame Putin, say it’s Trump’s fault, and just sit on their throne of lies and self-righteousness until working people kick them to the curb on Election Day.

Democrats don’t care about inflation because they have no working people within their rank-and-file anymore.