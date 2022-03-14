Why Obama's Former Ambassador to Russia Had to Apologize for His Remarks About Adolf Hitler

What is in the water over there at MSNBC? Were they the recipients of Joe Biden’s free crack pipe spree? These segments make me wonder.

Last Friday, Michael McFaul, Obama’s former ambassador to Russia, had the hot take for this current war in Ukraine. Essentially, he said that Hitler was not as bad as Vladimir Putin because the former didn’t kill ethnic Germans. That’s quite a take, sir. So, gay Germans, the disabled, the mentally impaired, and German Jews were not killed by the Nazis in their concentration camps or through their T4 program.

MSNBC expert denies Holocaust.

Claims Hitler was a better person than Putin because he didn't kill any "ethnic Germans"

pic.twitter.com/WSzvIVMzLx — Rising serpent ???? (@rising_serpent) March 12, 2022

The historical record is clear. Hitler killed millions of Germans. We tweeted out part of an inaccurate statement made last night by former Ambassador Michael McFaul without attribution, and we regret doing so. We have since removed the tweet. pic.twitter.com/T33rhM1yPT — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 12, 2022

I was today years old when I learned that none of the Jews and/or Communists, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people were German or German speaking. Thanks current Stanford professor, NBC analyst & former ambassador to Russia michael @McFaul & @MaddowBlog for the history lesson. pic.twitter.com/tt8knX31Tw — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 12, 2022

"say what you will about Hitler, but ... " - a sentence that is 100% doomed from the start. https://t.co/eUm8KO8bv7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 12, 2022

and we all know hitler never killed, uh, germans. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 12, 2022

you guys, there's a historical Russian dictator who rather famously slaughtered Ukrainians. you don't need to turn to hitler. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 12, 2022

Not only did @McFaul just say this ridiculously ignorant and anti-Semitic thing, Maddow’s staff quoted it in seeming approval.



Showing once more how utterly detached MSNBC is from the rest of the universe. https://t.co/cqAK1vwtzW — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2022

McFaul later apologized, but the damage is done. This is what happens when you don’t know history, and the left is known for its historical illiteracy. We also had other clowns declare that Hitler never used chemical weapons. What is going on?

In a time of rising antisemitism, I understand that making any comment indirectly implying that Jews are in any way “others” was the last thing I wanted. That of course was not my intention. I deeply regret my comments and I sincerely apologize. And now am moving forward. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 12, 2022

These takes are just wrong on its face. It’s insane, actually. It’s detached from reality, which explains MSNBC so well.

Since 2016, the network has peddled the Steele Dossier as fact. It wasn’t. It was actually heavily saturated with Russian disinformation. The Kremlin knew the American left would eat it up, and they were right. If there was any collusion, it was between Moscow, the Democrats, and the liberal media, albeit the latter two parties were simply too unaware that they were being played.

This is absolutely insane. These neocons are so blinded by their own propaganda against Russia that they're literally rewriting history, claiming Hitler never used chemical weapons (???). Ever heard of Zyklon B, which they used to gas Jews and others in concentration camps? pic.twitter.com/BzvzW8rzUL — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) March 12, 2022

We're now at the point where the Atlantic Council is claiming Nazis never used chemical weapons at Auschwitz. holy fucking shit what is happening pic.twitter.com/SnUpWIJ8l2 — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) March 12, 2022

When you pop crazy pills daily for the past five years, don’t be shocked if these incidents happen on live television. And these people are supposedly the ones who claim to know everything. They don’t even know Hitler was a heinous human being.