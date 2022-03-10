Here's the Drag Queen Who's Torching Democrats and Shredding Biden Even More

Well, I never thought I'd be writing about drag queens, let alone one that despises Joe Biden and the Democrats—but here we are.

This is actually a pretty funny story. There's shooting inside the ship, and then there's this drag queen who opted to use a grenade launcher. From torching Democrats on their COVID hypocrisy to slamming Joe Biden as a white supremacist, this queen does not hold back. That being said, it's safe to assume that "Lady Bunny" is a hardcore progressive, which is hardly shocking, but there are times when this group just delivers death blows to the national Democratic Party's agenda.

Based drag queen https://t.co/d9JiaOtIGk — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 9, 2022

The Washington Free Beacon was able to find the old tweets, where this performer torched Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for his mask virtue signaling when he complained about unvaccinated people being allowed to travel on airplanes. Swalwell was also wearing a mask that even Anthony Fauci admitted does next to nothing to curb the spread. Oh, and it was revealed by this point—December 2021—that the vaccinated can still get and spread the virus. Joe Biden took a gut punch for the 1994 crime bill and having a foreign policy that was pretty much worthless:

The drag queen invited to perform for congressional Democrats during their policy retreat referred to President Joe Biden as "senile" and a "white supremacist" and called his voters "dim-witted." Lady Bunny, an "iconic drag queen" scheduled to perform on Wednesday during the Democratic retreat in Philadelphia, has spent much of the last year criticizing virtually every aspect of Biden's agenda and some congressional Democrats as well. On Feb. 19, for example, Lady Bunny said Biden's "word, especially on foreign policy, is worth nothing." On April 26, 2021, Bunny called Biden a "senile conservative" who has been "accused by 8 women" of sexual misconduct. Only someone in a "cult" would bother supporting him, Bunny wrote. […] Biden's support for the 1994 Crime Bill, Bunny said on Jan. 30, 2022, has "many activists" claiming he's a "white supremacist." And his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bunny said on Feb. 7, has been worse than his predecessor's. […] Given Biden's age, 79, Bunny questioned on Jan. 30 why he would wear an "ill-fitting mask." But she doesn't just reserve criticism for Biden. A month earlier, Bunny replied to a tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), who complained about unvaccinated people being allowed to fly, criticizing him for wearing an ineffective mask and asked whether he was aware "that vaccinated people can also transmit and get COVID?"

WTF I love Drag Queen story time now. https://t.co/RQJZHjCD4t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2022

Yikes. Enough. They're dead already. If we have drag queens, who are part of the most diehard left-wing cohort in the country, seeing right through Biden's shoddy political games, then you know Democrats are just a mess right now. Why are they even bothering to hold a congressional retreat? Is it to keep up appearances because the House is going to flip Republicans no matter what?