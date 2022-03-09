Stephen Colbert's Ukraine Declaration Shows Once Again Why Trump Got Elected

Was it supposed to be funny? If that was the intention, it missed the mark. Also, it was a very accurate depiction of this slice of America. Liberal America is isolated. Sheltered under a dome, unaware of what real people go through every day. It’s grounded in professional urban-based elites. The limousine liberals rule the roost. They don’t know what goes on outside of America’s city limits. They don’t know working people as well—that’s for sure. That’s not some conservative talking point—rural Democrats, what’s left of them, have been warning about an extinction-level event in these areas for years. Liberals have lost the touch and messaging prowess that was channeled on expert levels with Obama. He did well enough with white working-class voters which helped him win two elections. That’s all gone now. Now, it’s if you don’t agree with me, you’re too dumb to have a say. Also, you’re a racist, white supremacist who should burn in hell. Persuasion is no longer a liberal thing. It’s demonization and denigration. That doesn’t bode well for a super minority, like liberal Americans. They’re only 20-25 percent of the country and for good reason: these people are miserable. And the fact that you’re not as miserable as they are means, you’re a Nazi.

Every day there are new stories about the unhinged Left that perfectly explain why Trump won in 2016. Stephen Colbert’s recent late-night monologue served as another reminder. He was commenting on the recent ban on Russian oil and gas imports which will drive up gas prices. Colbert said he’s willing to pay more for gas because that’s the cost of a clean conscience. Also, he’ll pay $15/gallon because he owns a Tesla. Yeah, that’s the new liberal America war cry.

.@StephenAtHome: "Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4/gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon b/c I drive a Tesla" pic.twitter.com/my8Ukya5rQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2022

‘If you’re mad about gas prices, buy an electric car.’ Most Americans cannot afford one, guys. This is Marie Antionette talk. Working-class Americans cannot afford these gas hikes. The middle class is in the same boat. The price of everything is about to go up again, plus inflation remains a salient issue on the minds of those who aren’t part of the rich elite.

People wonder how Trump can get elected. Here’s an example, and therefore populism will likely remain. If snobby liberals exist, there will also be a place for Trumpism.