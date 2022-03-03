Russia-Ukraine Agree to a Temporary Ceasefire in Some Parts of the Country

Russian forces are pouring into Ukraine. Yet, they’ve only managed to fully capture one city, Kherson. They have yet to break through the defenses around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, which many thought would have fallen by now. Kharkiv is also holding. The Ukrainians are overmatched but have mounted a tenacious defense against the Russian military. The war has exposed the many shortfalls among Russian forces. The intelligence they acted upon regarding taking out Ukraine’s air defense systems was old. Ukrainian mobile units have done well in preventing the Russians from claiming total air supremacy. Russian tanks are also running out of gas as the supply line logistics has been shoddy. It’s not going well strategically at all for Russia. Ukrainians holding out has allowed for more arms to flow into the country. The European Union declared they’ll be sending $500 million in arms.

Ukraine and Russia have reportedly been negotiating at the Belarusian border for days. I’m skeptical of a final resolution to this war coming from these talks, but a temporary ceasefire has been hashed out for some parts of Ukrainian to allow civilians to reach safe haven (via WaPo):

Ukraine and Russia say they have agreed to temporary local cease-fires to create “humanitarian corridors” so civilians can be evacuated and food and medicine can be delivered. But the cease-fires would not apply everywhere, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak — and logistical details will still need to be agreed upon “in the nearest time.” The development follows a second round of talks on Thursday afternoon, as local leaders warned about significant impacts to Ukrainian cities and as a mass exodus continues. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency — an exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century. Russian troops seized a key government building in the Black Sea port of Kherson, a Ukrainian governor said Thursday, as Moscow tightened its grip on Ukraine’s southern coastline, slashing access to shipping hubs with a flurry of bombardments. A local journalist in Kherson told The Washington Post that no Ukrainian government forces have been seen in the city center since early Wednesday. But Ukraine’s Defense Ministry denied that Kherson was under Moscow’s control. The mayor of Mariupol, another seaside hub, said hours-long shelling has cut off water, power and food supplies. Estimating casualties is difficult, another local official said: “We cannot collect all the bodies, and we cannot count.” Still, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted during a meeting with his security council that military operations in Ukraine are unfolding “according to plan,” despite reports that his forces have been plagued by low morale and botched planning.

Ukrainians are answering the call to fight. Everyone from teenagers to the elderly are lining up to get arms, ammo, and rudimentary training; grandmothers are making Molotov cocktails. The people outside of the cities are doing their part in disrupting Russian military operations as well. They’re standing in the middle of the road and making roadblocks to block this Russian convoy that’s reportedly 40 miles long from accomplishing their objectives.