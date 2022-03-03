Insane: A School District Spied on Parents and Reported Social Media Activity to Their Employers

Who the hell are these people? Where do they get the stones to do something like this? You’re a school district. You’re not the Stasi. You’re not special. You’re a bunch of overpaid education bureaucrats that don’t work hard. If you have time to conduct this sort of operation, there are massive gaps in the workday. Apparently, we have a school district that spied on parents, compiled a dossier of their social media activity, and reported such activity to the employers of these problematic parents. And by ‘problematic’, I mean, they were politically conservative. This little spy game was conducted by Rochester Schools, which is located outside Detroit.

Elena Dinverno, a parent, filed a lawsuit in 2021. The Center Square has more, but this operation is straight-up insane. Dinverno alleges that the school district’s harassment led to her employment being terminated (via The Center Square):

HOLY CRAP pic.twitter.com/4JQt2jGpiV — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2022

The Detroit News first reported the story. A lawsuit filed on May 3, 2021, claims Dinverno advocated on two separate Facebook groups to reopen schools in-person: “RCS Parents for In-Person Education” and “Conservative Parents for Rochester.” Dinverno asked other parents for video testimony of how virtual school was hurting kids In a February 3 deposition, Superintendent Robert Shaner admitted he called the parent’s employer over a parent’s social media post encouraging protesting private homes over virtual learning because he was “scared.” Shaner said he believing the woman had submitted a written threat to the district, although never asked further details. He defended the district's surveillance of parent social media accounts in the deposition. "Yeah, we value the input of all parents, and we certainly want to keep our thumb on the pulse of the community, so we monitor social media very closely on all fronts and make sure we're responsive to the community," Shane told Deborah Gordon, Dinverno's attorney. "Yeah, so again, I just want to be clear about the social media," Shane said. "We do watch it and try to make sure we know what's going on in our community, but that's not the only place that we get information on social media. Believe it or not, there are parents that support what we are doing, and they often share what's going on in social media with us as well...". The lawsuit alleges that RCS public relations members Amy DiCresce and Lori Grein were assigned to compile a dossier on district parents’ social media posts and comments critical of the school district, which were circulated to school officials.

Rochester Schools Dossier by Scott McClallen

These schools are out of control. They’ve abused kids for two years with these nonsensical mask mandates that never worked. Then, they got all scared when angry parents got upset with their refusal to reopen schools, even after vaccines and therapeutics were being rolled out. They dithered and kids suffered. Now, these clowns are spying on parents like they’re a discount CIA/MI-5.

What is happening?