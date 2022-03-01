Ukrainian Grandma 'Ready to Greet' Russian 'S**ts' with Molotov Cocktails

Whatever happens in the aftermath of this war, I want to read the reports on why the Russian advance has stalled. I think pretty much everyone thought that the Russians would be in control of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other major population centers. Instead, the Ukrainian people have unleashed hell against the Russians. They’re digging in, they’re not surrendering, and the resistance has been tenacious. Russian tanks are running out of gas. Kyiv and other cities have been able to fend off Russian forces. Air superiority has not been obtained by the Russian Air Force.

Ukrainians have been using mobile air defense systems. The sites that were bombed by Russian forces were old sites. Everything about this operation has shown the extent of the rust that’s hit some aspects of the Russian war machine. Still, Ukraine remains over-matched by the Russians. The holding of defensive positions has allowed the European Union to procure some $500 million in arms for the country. How long this will hold? We don’t know, but one Ukrainian grandmother is not keen on letting Russians in through the front door.

CNN's Clarissa Ward to Ukrainian woman minutes ago:



"How did you learn how to make Molotov cocktails?"



Woman: "Googled helped." — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 28, 2022

A grandmother and retired economist tells @clarissaward she learned how to make Molotov cocktails using Google. "Let those Russian sh*ts come here," she says. "We are ready to greet them." pic.twitter.com/t3URCCdkD6 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 28, 2022

Speaking to CNN, this retired economist has a horde of Molotov cocktails ready to be unleashed against the Russian invader.

“Let those Russian sh*ts come here. We are ready to greet them,” she said.

Ukraine is under a state of martial law and general mobilization. All males 18-60 cannot leave. Parliament quickly passed a law allowing civilians to own and carry firearms. The civilian population has been mustered. Meanwhile, not all of Russia’s 190,000-man force has been deployed into Ukraine which is going to change though the size of this invasion force is not enough to conquer Ukraine. The workings of a deadly insurgency are in the works should the main cities fail. Right now, Ukrainian-Russian talks are occurring at the Belarusian border. We’ll see what happens, but even the grandmothers aren’t taking Moscow’s crap and you love to see it.