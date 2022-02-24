Reports: Chernobyl Has Fallen to Russian Forces

The Russian invasion of the rest of Ukraine is ongoing. We have reports that they’re not too far from the capital Kyiv. An airbase 15 miles from the city had been fired upon by Russian forces and the capital could fall within days. Officials have noted that they wouldn’t be shocked if Kyiv is surrounded by Russian troops within the next 96 hours.

Russian forces moved into the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday after Vladimir Putin declared Moscow would recognize these regions as independent states. They would deploy troops on a “peacekeeping” mission. We all knew what was next. The second phase of this invasion began yesterday with Ukraine being attacked on all sides.

Ukraine doesn’t have the defensive capabilities to defend itself from Russian aircraft and missile attacks. This very well could boil down to an insurgency soon. That is the next decision Joe Biden must make—does he support and arm the rebels or not. Now, we have reports that Chernobyl has been seized by Russian troops who invaded from Belarus (via Associated Press):

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.” Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on a multiple fronts, and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. “Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl power plant north of Kyiv, site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, “after a fierce battle,” according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office. He said the condition of the plant and its nuclear waste storage facilities was unknown,” wrote Valerie Hopkins of The New York Times in their live blog.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter that Russian forces were trying to seize Chernobyl, the site of the worst nuclear accident in history. “This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” he said. https://t.co/2xkdcKe1ne — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

??Russian military seize the Chernobyl power plant — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 24, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A presidential adviser says Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 24, 2022

Intense fighting taking place near Chernobyl after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine from Belarus. pic.twitter.com/ShKE1IiEBt — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 24, 2022

New: Ukrainian ambassador to US says Russia attacked hospitals in Ukraine and a fight is ongoing for control of the Chernobyl nuclear station — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 24, 2022

After the heavy fights in the Chernobyl zone, Russian troops had seized control over Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The personnel is taken hostage. pic.twitter.com/WpXWUDZ8Uh — Franak Viacorka (@franakviacorka) February 24, 2022

New sanctions aren’t going to stop this onslaught. Putin has already prepared for all of this. Ukraine will probably be a de facto part of Russia within the next few days.