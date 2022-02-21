A Dem Congressional Candidate Allegedly Got Drunk, Berated Young Girls, and Barfed All Over the Place

Who is Abby Broyles? She’s a former 2020 Democratic Senate candidate for Oklahoma. She’s running to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice in the state’s fifth congressional district this year. It’s probably not going to happen. It’s a sacrificial lamb run, which probably explains why she did what she allegedly did at a girls’ sleepover party. Oh, it's a true ‘white girl wasted’ tale that involves alcohol, cursing, racially charged slurs, and Broyles barfing all over the place. These girls were aged 12-13 years old. It’s the definition of ‘s**tshow.’ Sorry, that’s the only word that fits the bill here.

The girls were watching Titanic when Broyles was invited over by one of the parents hosting the party. That’s when things went off the rails. She reportedly ripped into these girls for no reason. She called one an ‘acne f**ker.’ Told another she will never be as successful as her. Later, she threw up all over the laundry room and into one of the girls’ shoes. The host of this party also tweeted about it (via NonDoc):

The party, held at the home of a Deer Creek Public Schools parent on Feb. 11, included eight girls between the ages of 12 and 13. Broyles was allegedly at the home the night of the party at the invitation of the homeowner, who is the mother of one of the children. According to multiple accounts of the evening, Broyles became intoxicated and spoke derogatorily to some of the girls. She allegedly called one girl an “acne fucker,” which prompted the girl to leave the room in tears. Broyles allegedly called another girl a “Hispanic fucker” and another a “judgy fucker.” At one point, Broyles allegedly vomited into a laundry basket and onto one girl’s shoes. Sarah Matthews, whose daughter attended the party, outlined some of Broyles’ alleged behavior in a Twitter thread Wednesday that tagged Broyles’ account. Matthews was not present but was told of the alleged events by her daughter and the mother who hosted the party. Both Matthews and her 12-year-old daughter discussed the situation thoroughly with NonDoc. Another parent, who asked not to be named, corroborated the story based on details provided by her daughter after the party. Text messages from the homeowner outlining and apologizing for Broyles’ actions were also provided to NonDoc by multiple people. In a phone conversation, the homeowner also confirmed to NonDoc that Broyles had caused an incident “of magnitude” at her home. NonDoc also obtained two photographs of Broyles: A picture of her drinking wine in a kitchen next to two girls, and a screenshot of her in a TikTok video posing with four girls, three of whom are wearing matching pink pajama outfits adorned with hearts. Matthews said she is still shocked by her daughter’s account of what happened.

For someone who pontificates to be undyingly pro woman, I am disgusted by your behavior and find it appalling you couldn’t understand why their parents are angry. Your vile, cruel, and bigoted behavior should not be excused or ‘swept under the rug’. 2/4 — Sarah Matthews (@ma66915987) February 16, 2022

So, did Broyles respond? Well, not really. She hung up the phone on when pressed by NonDoc:

An attorney and a former KFOR reporter who attended law school with the host of the sleepover, Broyles threatened to sue NonDoc for reporting the claims against her. “I’m running for office. You don’t think this is a political attack? You don’t think this is something they cooked up?” Broyles said. Asked if she meant that 12 and 13-year-old girls had “cooked up” a story against her for political purposes, Broyles said she meant “their moms.” “I mean, I don’t know,” Broyles said. “I have no idea. This is — I’m just telling you it’s not true, and if I were a journalist I would not be doing a story, because it’s not a story.” Broyles said she was out of town Feb. 11. Asked if she could prove that she was out of town, Broyles hung up the phone.

That’s not good. I don’t think this story is an election-killer in this race. Bice has things locked up.