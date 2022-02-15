Law and Order

Gun Control Activist and BLM Supporter Tried to Assassinate a Louisville Mayoral Candidate

Matt Vespa
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 4:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marina Riker

You simply cannot make this up. Is this the greatest boomerang hit of all time? Liberals will eventually eat each other. Their agenda items will lead to internal conflict. There is nothing principled about liberalism, but this story takes it to a new and deadly level. Should we be shocked that an anti-gun activist ended up shooting a mayoral candidate? Maybe not since liberals are also insane, but should we be shocked or nah? In Louisville, that’s exactly what happened. 

Craig Greenberg is running for Louisville mayor, and was almost assassinated at his campaign office by a Black Lives Matter and anti-gun activist Quintez Brown (via Courier-Journal):

A Louisville activist has been identified as a suspect in Monday's attempted shooting of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters Monday morning in Butchertown, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said late Monday.

Brown, a civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal.

A police report says a man later identified as Brown entered the building and fired a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing the building.

Greenberg was not injured, but one of the bullets struck his clothing, Chief Erika Shields said earlier Monday.

Yes, Brown even wrote a piece slamming the state’s new concealed carry law in 2019. You must watch this story because we all know what’s going to happen. It’s going to get buried. Look at how quickly the liberal media killed the synagogue hostage story in Texas.  

